What has Trump done so far? Looking at his first 50 days in office

President Donald Trump has made sweeping changes in Washington since taking office, delivering on his long-held promises to shake up the establishment and dismantle the federal bureaucracy.

It seems Americans have been on a swivel since the administration stepped in, bringing a flurry of executive orders — many of which have been halted, blocked or reversed in the days since, program cancelations and mass layoffs across several federal agencies.

FOX 5 is keeping track of the Trump Administration. Find the daily updates below.

President Donald Trump bought a Tesla on the White House lawn on Tuesday to show support for his right-hand man, Elon Musk, amid slumping sales for the billionaire carmaker.

Fears of a recession are growing amid economic uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs, the firing of thousands of federal workers, and mass deportations of immigrant workers.

An economic recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in economic activity. Thanks to reporting lags and number revisions, recessions typically aren’t declared until well after they have begun.

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order Monday that will put states and local jurisdictions in the driver's seat of preparing and responding to disasters.

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about the economy Sunday, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a recession when asked.

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s "Sunday Morning Futures," Trump defended imposing and then quickly pausing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that sent markets tumbling over concerns of a trade war.

The roughly 80,000 federal workers who research diseases, inspect food and administer Medicare and Medicaid through the Health and Human Services Department have received an email offer for them to leave their job in exchange for a $25,000 payment.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the recent surge in egg prices, according to a report.

Antitrust enforcers with the department are looking into the cause of rising prices, including whether egg producers have conspired to artificially inflate them by holding back supply, The Wall Street Journal reported , citing sources.

President Donald Trump shared that he plans to sign an executive order that will take aim at a program that will forgive student loans for people in public service careers.

President Donald Trump has issued an order demanding that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser clear out homeless encampments in the city. This directive is part of a broader plan to improve conditions in the District.

President Donald Trump's interest in dismantling the Department of Education could come sooner rather than later.

Hamas dismissed President Donald Trump’s "hell to pay," "last warning" threat over remaining Israeli hostages, reiterating that hostages will only be freed in exchange for a more permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Ending twice yearly time change in America "should be the easiest" issue of all, President Donald Trump said Thursday. But it’s not that simple, he added, as Americans’ views on time change have shifted.

With half of Americans wanting standard time and the other half wanting Daylight Saving year-round, "what else do we have to do?" Trump said.

Social Security Administration employees can no longer access news, sports or online shopping websites while at work.

The directive came down Thursday via email as the agency prepares to potentially lay off thousands of workers – and Elon Musk recently called Social Security "the biggest ponzi scheme of all time."

The trade war triggered by President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Canada and Mexico are expected to cause the price of many goods to go up and one of the first places Americans are likely to feel the pinch is at the grocery store.

One expert says prices for items with a short shelf life, like fruits and vegetables, could increase in the next 7 to 10 days.

Americans' wallets could feel the impact of tariffs as soon as this week, CEOs are saying as President Donald Trump's import taxes take effect. On Tuesday, Trump put 25% taxes on imports from Mexico and Canada, taxing Canadian energy products such as oil and electricity at a lower 10% rate. The president also doubled the 10% tariff he placed on China to 20%.

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, a brain cancer survivor from Houston, was honored during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. For years, Daniel has wanted to be a police officer and has received several recognitions from local police departments.

On Tuesday night, the 13-year-old was sworn in by Secret Service Director Sean Curran as an honorary agent during the president's speech.

Virginia representatives react to Trump's speech to Congress and its impact on voters.

More than 80,000 jobs could be cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs under a reorganization plan, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments in recent weeks under President Trump’s goal to cut federal spending.

President Donald Trump issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

This message comes after the White House said Wednesday that U.S. officials have engaged in "ongoing talks and discussions" with Hamas officials, stepping away from a long-held U.S. policy of not directly engaging in the militant group, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump spoke to Congress from the House floor Tuesday evening, highlighting what his administration has accomplished in its first 43 days and laying out his priorities going forward.

President Donald Trump has delivered his first major speech to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term.

While not officially a State of the Union address, the event carried all the hallmarks of one, with lawmakers from both chambers filling the House chamber as Trump outlined his administration’s priorities and issued a call to action for his second term.

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was murdered while jogging on the University of Georgia campus, drawing national attention and becoming a focal point in President Trump's campaign rhetoric on immigration. Trump highlighted the Laken Riley Act, his first signed legislation as the 47th President, which mandates the detention of certain migrants deemed a public safety risk.

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green was removed from the Congressional chambers just minutes after President Donald Trump began his Tuesday night address for refusing to sit down.

"He has no mandate," Green yelled, pointing toward the president. When Green refused to sit down, Johnson ordered that he be forcefully removed from the chamber.

During President Donald Trump's first major speech to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term, he was greeted by protesting Democrats, many of whom held signs against the administration.

President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress in five years Tuesday night. The president is facing pressure from Democrats on several fronts, from slashing the federal workforce to brand new tariffs that could cause prices to spike.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first congressional address of his second term Tuesday night. First Lady Melania Trump will be at the address on Tuesday. It's unclear if the rest of his family will be in attendance.

Here’s a look at the Trump family.

The president posted a message on social media Tuesday calling for arrests and deportation for anyone participating in what he referred to as "illegal protests.

The U.S. General Services Administration released a list on Tuesday of 443 federal buildings and facilities it says are "functionally obsolete." The list was reduced to 320 hours later Tuesday evening.

The list of "non-core properties" are designated for removal, according to the GSA website.

President Donald Trump is moving ahead with 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, which took effect on Tuesday, while doubling tariffs on Chinese goods to 20% a day earlier than expected. The move escalates trade tensions with the U.S.’s three largest trading partners.

James Fishback, founder of investment firm Azoria Partners, spoke with FOX News’ Dana Perino about the status of DOGE Dividend Checks, how they could work, and who could qualify. Here’s a portion of that interview:

Trump directed a "pause" to any U.S. aid to Ukraine on March 3 following his volatile clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the week before.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, and wants Zelenskyy "committed" to that goal. The official added that the U.S. was "pausing and reviewing" its aid to "ensure that it is contributing to a solution." The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance.

Trump doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20% on March 3, and confirmed that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would take effect on March 4.

Trump announced on March 3 that he would impose tariffs on overseas agricultural products, the latest in a series of sweeping trade threats.

"To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States," the president said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a pause on offensive cyberoperations against Russia on March 3, rolling back some of the Pentagon’s efforts to counter foreign cyber threats.

Employees at the Department of Education have been offered up to $25K if they choose to resign from their positions by 11:59 p.m. Monday. It's the latest federal buyout offer as the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency continues to slash jobs across the board.

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S. The order revokes an executive order issued by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, "Improving Access Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency," that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Mike Myers made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, playing Elon Musk in a spoof about the contentious White House meeting with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The skit starts off with opening credits describing a historic meeting between the leaders on Friday.

President Trump’s thrashing of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the future of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship in mortal jeopardy. All it took was 90 seconds for White House diplomacy to unwind in extraordinary fashion.

It also stressed the profound ways Trump feels emboldened to redirect U.S. foreign policy priorities toward his "America First" agenda in ways that extend well beyond those of his tumultuous first term.

President Donald Trump says he plans to pardon baseball legend Pete Rose, who was banned from Major League Baseball and the Hall of Fame for sports betting. Rose died in September at 83 years old.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Feb. 28 for a high-stakes meeting with Trump, as he tries to persuade the White House to provide some form of U.S. backing for Ukraine's security against any future Russian aggression.

Trump chided Zelenskyy after Vice President JD Vance, one of the administration’s most skeptical voices on Ukraine, said Zelenskyy was being disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

A scheduled joint press conference with both leaders was canceled following the heated exchange.

President Trump and Vice President Vance berated Ukraine’s president in the Oval Office, shouting at him before he was asked to leave the White House.

A nearly 45-minute engagement turned into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy during the last 10 minutes of the conversation.

"You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump said.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people," Zelenskyy wrote on X following the meeting. "Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Trump signed an executive order that makes English the official language of the U.S., Fox News Digital confirmed.

The executive order rescinds a mandate issued by former President Bill Clinton in 2000 that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California. International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicate Expand

A new policy at The Pentagon will disqualify service members or recruits from serving if they’ve ever been diagnosed with or treated for gender dysphoria – with few exceptions.

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on March 4, marking his first major speech of his second term. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., formally invited Trump in January, writing that the address would allow him to share his "America First vision for our legislative future."

President Donald Trump said his planned 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico will go into place on March 4. The tariffs were initially set for early February but were delayed for negotiations. Critics warn that the tariffs will drastically raise prices in the U.S.

President Donald Trump hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders held a joint news conference Thursday afternoon at the White House where they addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, tariffs, and security. During their White House meeting, Trump and Starmer answered questions from reporters.

During the first meeting of his second-term Cabinet, Trump said he plans to start selling a "gold card" visa with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship for $5 million, seeking to have that new initiative replace a 35-year-old visa program for investors.

Also at the cabinet meeting, Trump discussed a memo circulating that says federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions, setting in motion what could become a sweeping realignment of American government.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is warning Minnesota and two other states to comply with President Donald Trump's transgender sports rule.

Trump shared a video on Feb. 25 with apparent computer-generated images supporting his touted vision for a rehabilitated Gaza under U.S. oversight. The video juxtaposes images of poverty, guns and rubble in the so-called Gaza of 2025, alongside images of a sunny, beachy skyscraper-lined resort town as "what’s next" for Gaza.

Trump's administration has issued a memo saying federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions. The move could become a sweeping realignment of American government.

Senior officials set the downsizing in motion on Feb. 25 with a memo that dramatically expands Trump's efforts to scale back a workforce described as an impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now the Republican administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

Trump held his first cabinet meeting on Feb. 25, with Musk – who isn't a cabinet member – in attendance. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters ahead of the meeting that Musk would be in attendance to "talk about DOGE’s efforts and how all of the Cabinet secretaries are identifying waste, fraud and abuse in their respective agencies."

Trump backed Elon Musk’s demand that federal employees explain their recent accomplishments or risk termination, even as government agency officials were told that compliance with Musk’s edict was voluntary.

"What he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’" Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "And then, if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi-fired or you’re fired, because a lot of people aren’t answering because they don’t even exist."

Nearly 40% of contracts canceled by Elon Musk’s DOGE are expected to produce no savings, according to the Trump administration’s own data.

Twenty-one federal technology staffers who were recently integrated into DOGE’s government-slashing effort resigned from their jobs on Feb. 24.

"We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations," the staffers wrote in a joint resignation letter. "However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments."

Air traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will now come to a complete stop whenever the president flies to and from the White House on Marine One, following a new policy aimed at enhancing airspace security, the Washington Post reports.

The Trump administration moved its fast-paced dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development toward what appeared to be its final phases, telling all but a fraction of staffers worldwide that they were on leave as of Feb. 24 and notifying at least 1,600 of the U.S.-based staffers they were being fired.

A lawsuit has been filed against Elon Musk’s email threat to federal employees that was relayed over the last weekend in February.

Attorneys for federal workers say in a lawsuit that Musk violated the law with his weekend demand that employees explain their accomplishments or risk being fired.

Elon Musk posted on X on Feb. 23 that all federal employees were required to report what "they got done" last week at work, and that a failure to respond would result in a loss of job.

Kash Patel, who was sworn in as FBI director, is expected to be named the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a Justice Department official told The Associated Press.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s willing to trade his presidency for NATO membership as the country marks three years of fighting against Russian invasion.

Elon Musk’s email to federal employees requesting "what they got done" in the week prior at work has been met with resistance, from key federal agencies to lawmakers.

Trump said on Feb. 23 that Bongino’s appointment was "great news for law enforcement and American justice," and that Bongino was "a man of incredible love and passion for our country."

A purge at the Pentagon continued Friday with the firings of the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the highest-ranking Navy officer and the Air Force vice chief of staff. Trump is removing most officials from the Biden administration even though many of those positions are meant to carry over from one administration to the next.

President Donald Trump had a testy exchange with Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills in a room full of governors at the White House Friday, again threatening to pull federal funding from the state for allowing transgender female athletes to compete in sports.

More details have emerged from the Trump administration about alleged plans to get rid of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and utilize tariffs so the "whole economy explodes."

"His goal is to abolish the Internal Revenue Service and let all the outsiders pay," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The singer who performed the Canadian anthem before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday night changed a lyric in "O Canada" to protest President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about annexing Canada as the 51st state.

Caleb Vitello has been reassigned from his role as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The Wall Street Journal reports the Trump administration made the move due to frustrations over the pace of migrant deportations.

Washington, D.C.’s leaders pushed back against President Donald Trump after he expressed support for congressional efforts for a federal takeover of the nation's capital. Mayor Muriel Bowser said statehood is a solution to D.C.'s problem, adding that as long as DC has limited home rule, city will be vulnerable to the whims Congress or a president.

Federal workers were among those protesting the cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, on Wednesday night outside a Tesla showroom in San Francisco. President Trump and Elon Musk have laid off thousands of federal employees.

The National Institutes of Health, headquartered in Bethesda, has lost more than 1,000 employees in another round of federal worker firings. Similar to other federal layoffs the nation has seen in recent weeks, those workers learned that their jobs had been terminated through an unexpected — and some say unceremonious — email.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday night targeting the Presido Trust, saying certain elements of the historic national park in San Francisco with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge should be "eliminated" because they are "unnecessary."

Kash Patel, a fierce Trump loyalist, has been confirmed as the nation’s next FBI director. His confirmation places him at the top of America’s premier federal law enforcement agency despite concerns from Democrats over his qualifications and the prospect that he will do President Donald Trump's bidding.

President Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Thursday, continuing a long-standing tradition. The East Room event brought together Black political figures, activists, athletes and entertainers who have publicly supported Trump.

As President Donald Trump continues to make unprecedented layoffs across the federal government, unemployment is expected to rise significantly in the DMV. Just four weeks into Trump’s crusade to cut federal employees, one analyst told FOX 5 that this may just be the first wave of increasing unemployment in the region.

The Trump administration, with the help of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, has intensified its vast directive to drastically reduce the size of the federal workforce. Federal workers, particularly what’s known as probationary workers, are preparing for sweeping layoffs.

Approximately 1 million taxpayers were designated this tax-filing season to receive unclaimed rebate checks that date back to the pandemic. Separately, Elon Musk has indicated he will discuss with Trump whether any savings in federal government spending could be refunded to taxpayers but no widespread stimulus checks are pending for 2025.

The Trump administration is working to "rectify" the termination of several employees over the weekend that were working to combat bird flu, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Here’s what’s known about the bird flu and the USDA employees.

President Donald Trump is not backing down from his stance that Canada should become the 51st state in America. But how would that work? Turns out it’s not as complicated as one might think.

The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a January fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Trump administration has announced that it's firing several hundred probationary employees across the federal government. The layoffs began with a series of late night emails on Friday and the White House says federal agencies now have until 8 p.m. Wednesday to fire all probationary workers — about 200,000 employees in total.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X Tuesday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs.

President Trump officially tapped acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin as the District’s top cop Monday. Martin, who has served as the acting U.S. Attorney since Inauguration Day, has, in just four weeks, moved to dismiss hundreds of January 6 criminal cases while vowing to go after anyone who gets in the way of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. He has minimal experience as a prosecutor but now is set to head one of the nation’s most complex U.S. Attorney’s offices.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly cutting thousands of probationary workers as tax season ramps up. Two sources familiar with the plans told The Associated Press that cuts could come as soon as this week.

President Donald Trump has quickly arrived at his first-month mark of his second term in office. The Trump administration is facing some 70 lawsuits nationwide challenging his executive orders and moves to downsize the federal government. Here’s a look at his first four weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to lose nearly 1,300 probationary employees—about 10% of its workforce—as part of a broader federal decision to remove all probationary employees from the agency, according to the Associated Press. The move has raised concerns about its potential impact on public health operations.

Elon Musk made claims earlier this week that there are 150-year-olds on Social Security. Musk, who has been given significant flexibility by President Trump to reduce government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spoke at a press conference on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has displayed a framed copy of a tabloid newspaper featuring his mug shot in a room adjacent to the Oval Office, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president has showcased their own mug shot within the West Wing. Trump's mug shot was taken at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023, following his arrest on charges of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

A protest was held Friday by a number of anti-Trump groups, all opposed to an executive order the president said he would sign to "beautify" D.C. and make it safer. Those against the order say they want D.C. to maintain its autonomy and they do not want the federal government forcing changes on the city.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at enhancing public safety in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that she has not yet seen the text of the order but understands that President Trump is focused on beautification issues, said FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick. The order includes measures to clear homeless camps, enforce tougher prosecutions for gun crimes, and address nuisance crimes such as public urination and graffiti, according to the Washington Post.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the country's Heath and Human Services secretary after the Senate confirmed him on Feb. 13. Kennedy's numerous remarks, anti-vaccine nonprofit and lawsuits against immunizations were all topics for senators through his confirmation process.

Trump released a plan to increase U.S. tariffs to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports on Feb. 13. According to the Associated Press, the tariff increases would be customized for each country with the partial goal of starting new trade negotiations. However, other nations may feel the need to respond with their own tariff increases on U.S. goods.

Trump hosted India’s prime minister at the White House on Feb. 13 after he signed another round of executive orders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a nationalist who boasts a good relationship with Trump, said the visit was a chance to "deepen our partnership" in key areas like technology, trade, defense and energy.

Tulsi Gabbard, one of President Donald Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks, was confirmed as the next U.S. director of national intelligence on Feb. 12.

The Senate voted 52-48 in favor of her confirmation. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former Republican leader, voted no. He was the only Republican to vote against her confirmation.

Trump signed an executive order banning federal use of paper straws, claiming they "don’t work" or "last very long".

Less than a week after announcing his intention to take over the role, Trump was elected chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 12.

Trump has been vocal about his vision for the Kennedy Center, using a Truth Social post to criticize past programming, particularly drag performances hosted at the venue.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote. "I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture."

Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program was cleared by a federal judge on Feb. 12.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk came together in the White House on Feb. 11 for Trump to sign an executive order concerning the billionaire’s work leading the Department of Government Efficiency and wanting federal agencies to work with him.

A federal judge on Feb. 11 ordered the restoration of government health-related webpages that were removed to comply with an executive order by President Donald Trump. The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington comes after weeks of legal challenges over whether the administration had the authority to take down the websites.

President Trump is looking to roll back efficiency standards on some common household items, like showerheads and lightbulbs. Trump has long complained of showerheads that use less water and other energy-efficient appliances. Showerhead efficiency standards have been rolled back and forth several times across the last three presidential administrations.

President Donald Trump doubled down on his plans for the U.S. to own Gaza during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday. The two met amid escalating pressure on the Arab nation to take in refugees from Gaza — perhaps permanently — as part of his audacious plan to remake the Middle East.

A judge has put President Donald Trump's federal buyout plan on hold, stalling his efforts to downsize the federal workforce. It's the latest example of how the Republican president's ambitious plans have become ensnared in the judicial system.

The tit-for-tat continues between the U.S. and China regarding tariffs, reigniting a trade war. Just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he wants to slap new duties on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S., China fought back.

President Donald Trump has not backed down from comments that Canada should become the 51st state. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warns Trump’s annexation talk is serious and tied to Canada’s resources.

President Donald Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop printing new pennies. Trump says the production of making pennies costs more than they are worth.

Google Maps has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The change came a day after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9th as "Gulf of America Day" and days Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed to the Gulf of America.

President Donald Trump took to social media on Feb. 9, where he appeared to take some parting shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and pop star Taylor Swift following Super Bowl LIX. Despite publicly voicing his support for Kansas City prior to the game, Trump took to Truth Social to seemingly mock Swift and the Chiefs.

President Donald Trump recognized Sunday, Feb. 9 as the first ever ‘Gulf of America Day.' The proclamation was published to the White House website Sunday afternoon as Air Force One flew over the body of water on his way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

A controversial cover on the latest issue of Time Magazine puts Elon Musk behind the Resolute Desk used by President Donald Trump. The cover shows Musk holding a cup of coffee while sitting behind the Oval Office desk in between the American and presidential flags. The backdrop is plain red. The accompanying magazine article is titled "Inside Elon Musk’s War on Washington."

Elon Musk and members of his Department of Government Efficiency team have reportedly entered the headquarters of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the latest agency to be targeted by the billionaire ally of President Donald Trump. The bureau was created after the 2008 financial crisis to regulate mortgages, car loans and other consumer finance.

In a recent post on the social media platform Truth Social, President Trump stated he will be signing an executive order to end "the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws."

President Donald Trump will try to put an end to what he calls a "ridiculous push" for paper straws. Trump’s executive order will undo measures taken by former President Joe Biden, who planned to phase out plastic straws across the federal government.

President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House for a visit that included a joint news conference on Feb. 7. Meanwhile, he's also expected to sign more executive orders.

A judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's plan to offer incentives to more than two million federal workers to get them to resign. Those federal employees originally faced a deadline to submit their resignations by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday but that has now been pushed to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday to create a task force on "eradicating anti-Christian bias," while also accusing the Biden administration of "persecution" for prosecuting anti-abortion advocates. Critics say the order "misuses religious freedom to justify bigotry, discrimination, and the subversion of our civil rights."

A Maryland federal judge became the second court official in the nation to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order attempting to end automatic birthright citizenship.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 5 to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s or girls' sporting events. The timing of the order coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and is the latest in a string of executive actions from Trump aimed at transgender people.

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning Tuesday, saying he has left instructions to "obliterate" Iran if it attempts to assassinate him. His comments come amid long-standing concerns from U.S. officials about Iranian threats against Trump and other former members of his administration. A criminal complaint unsealed last year detailed an alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump before the 2024 election.

President Trump ’s tariffs on China took effect on Feb. 4, with China announcing retaliatory tariffs just moments after. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada were also set to go into effect Tuesday, but have both been temporarily delayed by 30 days so Trump can engage in further trade and border security talks with the two countries.

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Save USAID" during a protest against Project 2025 and the Trump administration at the Capitol Reflecting Pool near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on February 17, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Dozier / Middle East Im Expand

Staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters on Monday, according to a notice distributed to them, after billionaire Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada and China were slated to go into effect Feb. 4, while the planned tariffs on Mexico were on hold for a month. The move places duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Canada. If tariffs ultimately go forward on Mexico, imports would be taxed at 25% as well.

President Donald Trump has said that he will delay tariffs on Mexican imports for at least a month as the country south of the U.S. has said they will reinforce the border with 10,000 members of the National Guard immediately. Trump announced last week that he would be imposing 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on all imports from China.

President Donald Trump on Monday held off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two U.S. neighbors agreed to boost border security efforts.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to create a sovereign wealth fund for the United States. A sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is an investment vehicle owned by a country’s government that creates wealth for the country. Trump has floated the idea of using TikTok as an SWF if he finds an American buyer.

President Donald Trump admitted Sunday that Americans could feel "some pain" from the trade war he just started with Canada, Mexico and China, but said that could all go away if Canada becomes our "Cherished 51st state." The steep import taxes could raise prices on a wide range of goods, from automobiles to computers, clothes, toys, gasoline and alcohol.

As expected, Canada, Mexico and China have announced swift retaliations to President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on imports from the three countries. Trump argues the tariffs are necessary to "protect Americans" and to push the countries to curb the manufacture and export of fentanyl and to reduce illegal immigration. But for our North American neighbors, the move sparked an undeniable sense of betrayal.

President Trump signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China. Mexico and Canada responded later with retaliatory tariffs. The White House said Trump’s order includes a mechanism to escalate rates if the countries retaliate against the U.S., as they have threatened.

The Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads to strip "gender ideology" from websites, contracts and emails. Public health data disappeared from websites, entire webpages disappeared and employees worked to remove pronouns from email signatures to comply with President Donald Trump’s directive

President Donald Trump said – admittedly without evidence – that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are to blame for the horrific crash between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter that killed 67 people.

President Donald Trump took the podium at Thursday's White House press briefing to address the deadly plane crash near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night. It is the first national tragedy the president has had to address in his second term. Trump started off his address by offering condolences to those involved and thanking first responders before launching into a series of attacks on the Biden administration and even former President Barack Obama as a cause behind the crash.

President Donald Trump suggested the horrific collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., late Wednesday could have been prevented. In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote, "It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

Pitching a monumental and potentially controversial proposal to his Republican allies, President Donald Trump is seemingly floating the idea of scrapping federal income taxes altogether.



President Donald Trump offered buyouts worth eight months' salary to all federal employees who opted to leave their jobs by Feb. 6, according to a memo from the Office of Personal Management.The buyout is part of Trump’s unprecedented overhaul of the United States government.

Lawyers and unions urged caution after the Trump administration appeared to offer federal employees seven months of pay and benefits if they resign by next week. On paper, it seems like it could be a good deal — seven months of pay and no work requirement. But both federal employment lawyers and unions say it's too good to be true.

President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law Wednesday in his administration’s first piece of legislation since taking office nine days ago. The law requires illegal immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes to be detained and potentially deported before they’ve been convicted.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will revive his 2020 initiative for a monument called "The National Garden of American Heroes." The garden would include statues of "the giants of our past."

President Donald Trump has pledged to end taxes on overtime pay, as well as other things like tips and Social Security. Overtime pay is taxed like regular wages, subject to federal income tax, and Social Security and Medicare taxes. Trump has said he would support legislation to eliminate taxes on overtime pay, saying it gives people "more of an incentive to work."

A group of pregnant women in Maryland, along with a dozen others from across the country, have filed a federal lawsuit in Maryland challenging President Donald Trump's executive order revoking birthright citizenship. The lawsuit takes aim at the executive order’s reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, which has guaranteed citizenship to nearly everyone born on U.S. soil for over a century.

The first White House press briefing took place Tuesday at the helm of the youngest press secretary ever, Karoline Leavitt. The funding freeze, announced this morning, was a hot topic, eliciting several questions from reporters. Late afternoon developments included a gender transition executive order and word of a massive federal buyout offer.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's freeze on federal grants and loans. Trump issued a directive on Monday. The freeze would not have impacted Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, students and scholarships.

President Donald Trump is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as part of his across-the-board review of government spending. The funding freeze by the Republican administration could affect trillions of dollars and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared an update from President Donald Trump on the New Jersey drone mystery. Many of the drones spotted were authorized by the FAA "for research and various other reasons." In a statement, the president said that "this was not the enemy."

Colombia agrees to accept deported migrants following US tariff threats: The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday

Trump speaks at House-GOP retreat: President Trump is scheduled to speak Monday morning to the GOP House conference at his golf club in Miami.

Air Force restores use of Tuskegee Airmen training videos: The Air Force says it has restored the use of training material referring to the Tuskegee Airmen after a temporary delay to edit its courses.

JD Vance first VP trip: JD Vance is making his first trip as vice president. He’s flying to Damascus, Virginia, for a firsthand look at recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene.

New military orders expected: Trump is expected to sign a flurry of new executive orders focused on the military.

Netanyahu hopes to meet Trump soon: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington as early as next week.

CDC ordered to stop working with WHO: U.S. public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organization, effective immediately.

DOJ fires over a dozen prosecutors involved in Trump cases: The Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal prosecutions of President Donald Trump

FOX 5 Exclusive: ICE officers arrest sex offenders in Maryland

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered tariffs and visa restrictions against Colombia in retaliation for not accepting two deportation flights. Colombian President Gustavo Petro earlier said his government won’t accept flights carrying migrants deported from the U.S. until the Trump administration creates a protocol that treats them with "dignity."

The Trump administration has fired about 17 independent inspectors general at federal agencies, a move consistent with his efforts to reshape the federal government in his first few days back in the White House. The dismissals began Friday night and were effective immediately. Congress was not given the required 30-day notices about the removals.

Following President Donald Trump ’s executive order cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the U.S. Air Force has removed certain training courses for service members. Some of the removed courses included historical videos of the Black Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning ending birthright citizenship. A federal judge issued an order temporarily blocking the order Thursday. It's the first challenge to the Trump administration following a flurry of executive orders signed on his first day in office.

President Donald Trump is set to sign the Laken Riley Act, the first bill of his new administration. The bill is named after Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was killed in 2024, whose name became a rallying cry during Trump’s White House campaign. The bill would require the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

President Donald Trump suggested Canada could become the 51st U.S. state to avoid tariffs. Trump promised lower taxes for manufacturers bringing production to the U.S and threatened tariffs on those who didn’t.

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal disaster funds for the Los Angeles area devastated by wildfires unless California leadership changes the state’s water policies. Trump falsely claimed that the state’s fish conservation efforts caused the fire hydrants to run dry.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to declassify documents related to the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President John F. Kennedy, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy. The family of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reacted to the executive order issued on Thursday to declassify documents associated with his assassination.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify the remaining records of former President John F. Kennedy. The order also includes declassifying records on the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Officials will have 15 days to release the remaining JFK records and 45 days for the other two cases.

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday directed that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) staff be put on paid leave and eventually be laid off. Trump has called the programs "discrimination" and insisted on restoring strictly "merit-based" hiring.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) staff be put on paid leave and eventually be laid off, part of his efforts to eliminate affirmative action within the federal government.

President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on migrant arrests, allowing ICE and CBP to operate in sensitive locations like schools and churches, reversing decade-old guidance. His proposed policies face legal and logistical hurdles, with Mexico signaling readiness to aid while urging border appointment systems.

President Donald Trump attended the National Prayer Service Tuesday morning at Washington National Cathedral the morning after being inaugurated.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali on his first day in office.

Trump signed an executive order mandating a temporary hiring freeze for federal agencies and a mandate for federal employees to return to their offices. The Hiring Freeze order stated that no vacant federal civilian positions may be filled, and the Return to In-Person Work order required employees to return to their duty stations on a full-time basis.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pardoning many of the over 1,500 people charged in connection with the riot. Capitol Police and many lawmakers said they strongly opposed the pardons, arguing they undermine the rule of law and justice.

About 1,500 rioters who were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol in 2021 were granted pardons by President Donald Trump. Here’s what we know.

President Donald Trump signed his first wave of executive orders hours after being sworn in, targeting a broad range of policies.

The Trump Administration shut down the CBP One app for migrants on the president's first day in office. The CBP One App, introduced by the Biden Administration, was used by migrants to notify the U.S. government of their intention to arrive at a port of entry and created an orderly way for migrants to seek asylum.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday hoping to end birthright citizenship, one of several executive actions signed in the hours after he was sworn into office.

Donald Trump will return to the White House on Monday, January 20. Trump has five adult children and 10 grandchildren.

During his inauguration speech on Monday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. government would only recognize two genders: male and female.

A who's who of tech titans, business magnates, and global elites attended President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration, including Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg.

President Donald Trump celebrated with supporters with a parade at Capital One Arena Monday afternoon.

President Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2025. Here's the full transcript of Trump's inaugural address.

President-elect Donald Trump prepared more than 200 executive orders starting Day One of the new White House.