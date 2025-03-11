House passes spending bill that could slash $1B from DC budget

The House has taken the first step to avoiding a government shutdown by passing a 6-month spending bill, backed by President Trump, to fund the federal government beyond Friday's midnight deadline.

D.C. officials warn that it could result in immediate and devastating budget cuts for the District, slashing funding for police, emergency services, and schools.

The bill, which aims to prevent a government shutdown on Friday, would reset the District’s budget to 2024 levels — forcing D.C. to find $1 billion in cuts immediately.

For the past two decades, the city has been allowed to manage its own balanced budget through a special exemption in federal spending bills. However, that exemption was removed from the latest continuing resolution.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. Council urged House Republicans to restore the exemption, but their pleas were unsuccessful. District officials say the cuts could lead to layoffs across essential services, including an estimated $75.6 million reduction for the Metropolitan Police Department and potential teacher firings mid-school year.

"This unprecedented budget substitution will result in an immediate cut of more than one billion dollars from D.C.’s $21 billion budget," said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), who represents the District in Congress.

What they're saying:

Republicans defended the measure, arguing that fiscal responsibility is necessary.

"No, they should be concerned about running an efficient government that delivers public safety," said Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.).

Some lawmakers pushed back, calling the proposed cuts reckless.

"It’s horrendous to this region! I mean, all of these policies for the last 50 days have been extremely damaging to the DMV," said Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.).

"We don’t need their votes, and we’re not gonna have it! Wouldn’t firing D.C. cops make this city less safe? They’re not gonna fire D.C. cops—that’s not right!" said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not outline a specific alternative plan to restore the District’s budget levels, saying only, "We’re working hard for the American people."

The Senate must still pass the continuing resolution and send it to President Donald Trump to be signed into law by midnight Friday to avoid a government shutdown.