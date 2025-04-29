House Democrat announces impeachment push against President Trump

article

The Brief Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich announced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Thanedar alleges that Trump has abused his power in office. Trump was impeached before during his first stint in the White House.



A House Democrat introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, asserting in part that he is "unfit" to serve as commander-in-chief.

Here’s what you need to know.

Articles of impeachment against Trump

Why you should care:

On Monday, Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich. announced the articles of impeachment, stating in a release that "Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy."

RELATED: President Trump's 100-day scorecard

FOX News reported that these articles accuse Trump of wrongdoing including "Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Executive Power," "Usurpation of Appropriations Power," "Abuse of Trade Powers and International Aggression," "Violation of First Amendment Rights," "Creation of an Unlawful Office," "Bribery and Corruption," and "Tyrannical Overreach."

Thander added, "His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act."

Has Trump been impeached before?

Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House twice during his first term in the White House, but in both instances Senate votes failed to reach the point needed for conviction. FOX News reported that the second impeachment occurred before Trump left office, with the Senate acquittal coming after his term ended.

RELATED: How is the economy after Trump's first 100 days?

Who is Rep. Shri Thanedar?

The backstory:

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich. was born in India and became a U.S. citizen in 1988. The former entrepreneur and scientist served in the Michigan House of Representatives before being elected to Congress in 2022. Thanedar has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2023, according to his website.