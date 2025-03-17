Trump vows to block FBI move to Maryland: 'Too far, too liberal'

The Brief President Trump vowed to block the FBI’s planned move to Greenbelt, Maryland, calling the state "liberal" and the location too far from D.C. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy refuted Trump’s claims, stating the site is only 15 miles from the DOJ and was chosen through a thorough federal review. Braveboy emphasized the site’s accessibility, development potential, and the need for a modern FBI headquarters. Maryland officials, including Gov. Wes Moore and Attorney General Anthony Brown, are considering legal action to protect the state’s interests.



President Donald Trump has declared his intent to block the planned relocation of the FBI headquarters to Greenbelt, Maryland, dismissing the site as being too far from Washington, D.C.

Trump on FBI headquarters move to Maryland

What they're saying:

"You know, you have that big, big building. And they were going to build an FBI headquarters three hours away in Maryland, a liberal state. But that has no bearing on what I’m about to say," Trump said. "We’re going to stop it. I’m not going to let that happen. We’re going to build another big FBI building right where it is."

The General Services Administration previously selected Greenbelt as the preferred site for the new headquarters after an extensive review process.

The move was seen as a major win for Prince George’s County, which has long advocated for the economic benefits of hosting the FBI.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy pushed back on Trump's claims, pointing out inaccuracies in his remarks.

"The FBI has been under consideration in terms of moving its headquarters for quite some time," Braveboy said in an interview on "The Final 5" with Jim Lokay. "What Trump said today was, unfortunately, I think, not based in fact. He mentioned that the FBI would be headquartered three hours away, which is not true. It’s about 15 miles from the Department of Justice, which in traffic is probably about 45 minutes."

Braveboy emphasized the rigorous process that led to Greenbelt’s selection, citing the site’s accessibility and development potential.

"The GSA undertook a study, evaluated multiple sites, and determined that the Greenbelt site was the most appropriate," she said. "That site has a Metro station, so it’s accessible, easy to get to, and offers opportunities for growth and development."

Trump’s remarks also took a partisan turn when he called Maryland a "liberal state," implying that political affiliation played a role in the relocation decision.

"To hear the president make such partisan statements about an agency that has a critical mission to this country is really concerning," Braveboy said. "A lot of planning went into this, and we’re hopeful we can continue to work with our federal delegation and this administration to ensure the FBI comes to Greenbelt."

Maryland officials, including Gov. Wes Moore and Attorney General Anthony Brown, are now reviewing potential legal avenues to challenge any efforts to reverse the relocation decision.

"I certainly believe that our governor and attorney general will be reviewing all of the legal avenues that the state has to protect its interests," Braveboy said. "This is not just about Maryland — it’s about ensuring the FBI has a 21st-century headquarters to carry out its mission."

The battle over the FBI’s relocation is far from over, with political and legal fights likely to play out in the coming months.