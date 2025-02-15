President Trump's first 4 weeks in office at a glance

The Brief President Donald Trump has managed to sign a number of executive orders in his first four weeks of his second term in office. The Trump administration has faced a mix of criticism and support of his policies. Elon Musk, took on a more hands-on role, advising Trump on federal workforce downsizing initiatives.



President Donald Trump has quickly arrived at his first-month mark of his second term in office.

The Trump administration is facing some 70 lawsuits nationwide challenging his executive orders and moves to downsize the federal government.

Here’s a look at his first four weeks:

Trump's executive orders

Trump's policies and executive orders have been running into court challenges since January 20, Inauguration Day and have continued. According to the Associated Press, judges have issued more than a dozen orders at least temporarily blocking aspects of Trump’s agenda, ranging from an executive order to end U.S. citizenship extended automatically to people born in this country to giving Musk’s team access to sensitive federal data.

The administration has managed to gain some wins in the first four weeks. A judge allowed them to move forward with a deferred resignation program spearheaded by Elon Musk.

Mass federal firings

The Trump administration has expressed a desire to cut nearly the entire federal workforce with a deferred resignation program.

A federal judge cleared Trump's deferred resignation program resulting in approximately 75,000 federal employees accepting a buyout offer allowing them to resign while continuing to receive pay through Sept. 30, according to Office of Personnel Management (OPM) spokesperson McLaurine Pinover.

The deferred resignation program has been spearheaded by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump’s top adviser for reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can stop working and get paid until Sept. 30.

According to AP, the administration agreed to pause further dismantling of the agency until March 3, under a judge's order.

Trump cracks down on immigration

Trump's plan to crackdown on illegal immigration hit the DMV very hard. Immigration and Customs Enforcement managed to make nearly 1,000 arrests across the U.S. in just one day and 13 of those were in Maryland.

The director of ICE’s Baltimore field office serving Maryland said when it comes to immigration enforcement, "the worst go first" but there is a new sense of mission.

"Under the new administration, we are going 100 miles per hour," director Matt Ellison said. "We are out to make the biggest difference to public safety we can possibly make. Anything about, ‘Oh, you can’t arrest this person, you can’t arrest this person.’ If you’re a criminal, we’re coming for you."

It's a glimpse of how the work of immigration officers has already changed under a White House intent on deporting large numbers of immigrants living in the U.S. without permission.