Trump supports Musk amid federal workforce turmoil

President Donald Trump has backed Elon Musk’s demand that federal employees explain their recent accomplishments or risk termination, even as government agency officials were told that compliance with Musk’s edict was voluntary.

Confusion and anger over the situation have spawned new litigation and added to turmoil within the federal workforce.

Trump and Musk's directive spurs confusion and litigation

"What he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’" Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "And then, if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi-fired or you’re fired, because a lot of people aren’t answering because they don’t even exist."

The Republican president claimed that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has uncovered "hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud" and suggested that federal paychecks are going to nonexistent employees. He did not provide evidence for his claims.

Even as Trump and Musk pressed their case, the Office of Personnel Management informed agency leaders that their workers were not required to respond by the deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation who requested anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Federal employees receive mixed messages amid ultimatum

The conflicting directives led to varying advice for federal employees, depending on their workplace. Some were told to answer the request for a list of five things they did last week, others were informed it was optional, and some were directed not to answer at all.

Musk bristled at the resistance, saying federal workers "hate even the tiniest amount of accountability." He continued to threaten firings hours after employees were told they didn’t need to comply with his demands.

