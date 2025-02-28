President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy's heated moments during White House meeting

The Brief President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed during a meeting in the Oval Office. Trump told Zelenskyy "you've got to be more thankful," while Vice President JD Vance called Zelenskyy disrespectful. Trump cut the conversation short after the blow-up.



President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a heated meeting in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Zelensky are meeting today to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump and Zelenskyy clash during meeting

The backstory:

A nearly 45-minute engagement turned into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy during the last 10 minutes of the conversation.

Things began to take a turn when Vice President JD Vance called Zelenskyy disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

"Mr. President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."

"Have you said ‘thank you’ once?" Vance asked Zelenskyy.

Zelensky attempted to respond, prompting Trump to eventually raise his voice and say, "You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people."

"You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump said.

Trump told Zelenskyy "you've got to be more thankful," before cutting the conversation short.

Zelenskyy responds

What we know:

Zelenskyy took to the social media platform X to express his gratitude to the American people but did not directly address his meeting with Trump and Vance in the post.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people," Zelenskyy wrote. "Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."