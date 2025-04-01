Trump signs order targeting ticket scalpers

The Brief Trump signed an executive order to combat ticket scalping and protect consumers from inflated prices. The order enforces competition laws, the BOTS Act, and ticket transparency requirements. A report on unfair practices and legislative recommendations is due within 180 days.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday aimed at combating ticket scalping, a move designed to protect consumers from inflated prices and unfair practices in the ticketing industry.

Trump targets unfair ticket scalping with executive order

What we know:

Announced alongside musician Kid Rock, the order directs U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Federal Trade Commission to enforce competition laws, the BOTS Act, and ticket transparency requirements. It also assigns the Treasury Secretary and Attorney General with ensuring ticket scalpers comply with the Internal Revenue Code.

"The artist, they go out with a $100 ticket, and it sells for $2,000 the following night, and they seem to be able to sweep up the best locations," Trump said Monday.

READ THE WHITE HOUSE FACT SHEET ONLINE

President Donald Trump and Kid Rock in the Oval Office for the signing of an executive order that Trump says will help curb ticket scalping (The White House)

Bots and inflated prices addressed in new crackdown

"You can buy a ticket for $100. By the time you check out, it’s $170. You don’t know what you’ve been charged for," Kid Rock said. "But, more importantly, the bots, you know, they come in, they get all the good tickets to your favorite shows you want to go to, and then they’re relisted immediately for sometimes 400-500% markup.".

The executive order requires a report within 180 days on actions taken to address unfair practices and recommendations for legislative changes. The measure aligns with bipartisan efforts to support artists and ensure fair access to live events.