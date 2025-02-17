Trump nominates Ed Martin as US attorney for DC

The Brief Trump's nomination of Ed Martin as DC's U.S. attorney comes amid a 21% rise in homicides compared to last year. Acting U.S. Attorney Martin, with minimal prosecutorial experience, has dismissed hundreds of January sixth cases. Trump asserts Martin will secure and beautify the nation's Capitol despite rising violence. Martin, a 2020 election denier tied to January sixth defenses, now faces Senate confirmation.



President Trump officially tapped acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin as the District’s top cop Monday following a deadly weekend.

Metropolitan Police Department data shows D.C.’s homicide rate is up 21% compared to this time last year.

Who is Ed Martin?

The backstory:

Martin, who has served as the acting U.S. Attorney since Inauguration Day, has, in just four weeks, moved to dismiss hundreds of January 6 criminal cases while vowing to go after anyone who gets in the way of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

He has minimal experience as a prosecutor but now is set to head one of the nation’s most complex U.S. Attorney’s offices.

"Since Inauguration Day, Ed has been doing a great job as Interim U.S. Attorney, fighting tirelessly to restore law and order, and make our nation's capital safe and beautiful again," Trump said in the announcement. "He will get the job done."

Big picture view:

The nomination comes amid growing concerns over public safety after 23 people have been killed in the District this year — including three in a spate of shootings on Sunday — and as the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, uniquely, is tasked with prosecuting both federal and state crimes.

Longtime D.C. violence interruption groups are hopeful that Martin will engage with community leaders who have been fighting gun violence for decades.

"I would hope it would be the case, but I've been striving to get the attention of, you know, the attorneys and the people that's higher than me to try to help out more because, you know, I got a stronghold on the community, and you know me and my partner, Coach Jay, we go out, and we really, you know, dive right into it," said Tai Campbell, founder of Taken Back Our Community.

What's next:

Martin, a 2020 election denier who represented several January 6 criminal defendants and raised money for others involved in the Capitol attack, now faces a Senate confirmation process.

If confirmed, he will lead the office that oversaw hundreds of January 6 prosecutions.

Multiple requests for an interview have been made, but Martin has declined to speak.

His office said addressing violent crimes, gun crimes and homicides will remain a priority going forward.