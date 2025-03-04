Hundreds of federal properties slated for sale; DC buildings removed hours later

The Brief The U.S. General Services Administration released a list of federal buildings and facilities it is looking to sell. The GSA says the buildings are "functionally obsolete." Originally a list of 443, the list shrank hours later to 320 properties across the country.



The U.S. General Services Administration released a list on Tuesday of 443 federal buildings and facilities it says are "functionally obsolete." The list was reduced to 320 hours later Tuesday evening.

The list of "non-core properties" are designated for removal, according to the GSA website.

"Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions," says a statement ahead of the list of 443 properties.

By the numbers:

The list originally include 41 DC properties, 83 Maryland properties and 28 Virginia properties.

By Tuesday evening, the list had shrunk to 321 properties overall – none in DC, 21 in Maryland and eight in Virginia.

Local perspective:

Here's a list of some of the local federal properties that were on the original list of 443 properties:

J. Edgar Hoover Building

Department of Agriculture’s South Building

Robert F. Kennedy Building, which houses the Department of Justice

James V. Forrestal Building, which houses the Department of Energy

Hubert H. Humphrey Building, which houses the Department of Health and Human Services

Frances Perkins Building, which houses the Department of Labor

Robert C. Weaver Building, which houses the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Orville Wright Federal Building, which houses the Federal Aviation Administration

James L. Whitten Building, which houses the Department of Agriculture

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Building

The National Museum of American Diplomacy

GSA's headquarters

Old Post Office Building, which used to house the Trump International Hotel

John Powell Building in Herndon, VA, which is the headquarters of the U.S. Geological Survey National Center

US Census Bureau Headquarters in Suitland, MD

The Washington National Records Center in Suitland, MD

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Woodlawn, MD

Of the above, the only properties that remained on the list Tuesday evening were the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Woodlawn, MD.

See the full list here.

What we don't know:

What's still unclear is why the number of properties designated for disposal was reduced. According to GSA, the list is to be updated "as assessments progress."

What they're saying:

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen released the following statement:

"Let me be clear: the federal offices across our state house hardworking employees who provide critical services to the American people day-in and day-out. From the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in Woodlawn to Veterans Benefits Administration offices in Baltimore to the Census Bureau in Suitland and NOAA facilities in Silver Spring – these offices are critical to connecting Americans with vital services. While no one is opposed to bringing greater efficiency to our government, this haphazard proposal has no basis in efficiency, and – like other actions we’ve seen from the Trump-Musk Administration – this will only cause greater chaos and confusion, ultimately harming the American people and their access to Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ services and more."