Consumer concerns grow after Trump announces new round of tariffs

The Brief President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his administration will be imposing additional tariffs on all foreign-made cars and imports. He says even higher tariffs will be placed on the EU, China, Taiwan, Japan and India. Trump says these tariffs will create a level playing field between and create new U.S. factories.



After weeks of threats, President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered on his promise to level trade tariffs on foreign countries.

He announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on all foreign-made cars starting at 12 a.m., an across-the-board 10% tariffs on all imports and even higher tariffs on the EU, China, Taiwan, Japan and India.

What they're saying:

Trump says these tariffs will create a level playing field between and create new U.S. factories, but outside of the White House, FOX 5 found mixed opinions on the potential impact of the tariffs.

"I think it won’t be instant but I’m patiently optimistic," one D.C. resident said.

"Yeah, I’m concerned about it but I’m hoping it will be resolved," another told FOX 5.

The president says the plan will force a more fair trade deal for the U.S. and cause companies to start making their goods here but there are big concerns over price spikes as well.

Administration officials say by placing tariffs on overseas imports, it will raise $600 billion annually.

The president says these tariffs are likely to cause "short-term pain" as prices rise in response but he insists that in the long term, they will boost the U.S. economy.

Local perspective:

Car dealers are just some of the companies — much like consumers — watching very carefully how the president’s tariff gambit plays out.

The Washington New Automobile Dealers Association says if the tariffs work it could lower prices by increasing U.S. auto production.

"They are searching for certainty just a like a consumer is, they’d like to know what the pricing impact is going to be," said John O’Donnell, president of the Washington New Automobile Dealers Association.

Fitzgerald Auto Mall says they’re seeing an increase in customers as people look to buy a car before prices increase but Fitzgerald Auto Group President Rob Smith says overall, the new tariffs have created uncertainty.

"I really do believe that there has been a spike and we may be pulling business that would have been in the future because people are concerned about paying too much," Smith said.

Economists warn that there is risk in any tariff war. Other countries are likely to slap U.S. exports with the same or higher tariffs and that could hurt American businesses.

Likewise, it’s expected importers here would importers would likely pass along some of the cost of the taxes on to the U.S. consumers.