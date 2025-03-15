President Donald Trump signs bill funding government for 6 months, avoiding a shutdown

The Brief President Donald Trump has signed a bill funding the government for 6 months, ending the threat of a partial government shutdown. The bill trims non-defense spending by about $13 billion from the previous year and increases defense spending by about $6 billion, according to the Associated Press.



President Donald Trump signed a bill into legislation that will fund the government for six months through the end of September, ending the threat of a partial government shutdown.

What they're saying:

The news was shared on X by Harrison Fields, White House principal deputy press secretary, on Saturday afternoon.

During an interview, Trump stated,"I appreciate Senator Schumer and I think he did the right thing. Really, I'm very impressed by that."

According to the Associated Press, the bill will maintain government funding similar to when Joe Biden was in office.

"It trims non-defense spending by about $13 billion from the previous year and increases defense spending by about $6 billion, which are marginal changes when talking about a topline spending level of nearly $1.7 trillion."

GOP-led spending bill passes Senate

The backstory:

The Senate passed a Republican-led government funding bill on Friday, averting a midnight government shutdown.

The result was 54-46.

The bill, which some Democrats have said failed to implement any limits on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to gut federal operations, will now be sent to the president’s desk for his signature.

By the numbers:

In a vote to advance the bill earlier Friday, a 60-vote threshold was required. Meaning seven Democrats or Independents were needed to cross the aisle and vote with the 53 Republicans in favor of passage. With the help of Sen. Chuck Schumer, Republicans, got 10 extra votes, pushing them past the threshold. The bill easily passed its final vote – which required only a majority – later in the evening.