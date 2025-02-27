Trump hosts British prime minister to discuss Ukraine, security

President Donald Trump is hosting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting with President Donald Trump to convince him that peace in Ukraine can happen if Kyiv and European leaders are at the table as negotiations continue with Moscow.

Starmer noted that Britain will increase defense spending and is expected to try to assure Trump that Europe will provide support and security guarantees to Kyiv if peace talks with Russia are successful, Reuters reported.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

Starmer's trip to the White House, comes a few days after French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's visit, which the Associated Press reported shows concern from some European leaders that Trump's push for finding an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine implies he may concede too much to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration held talks last week with Russia without Ukrainian or other European allies represented. The AP reported that the U.S. this week refused to sign on to resolutions at the United Nations blaming Russia for the war, which began three years ago when Moscow invaded.

If a truce does happen, the AP noted that Starmer and Macron have agreed to send troops for a possible peacekeeping mission to Ukraine to make sure that fighting between Ukraine and Russia doesn't occur again.

"We’re going to do the best we can to make the best deal we can for both sides," President Donald Trump said on Wednesday as he held the first Cabinet meeting of his second term. "For Ukraine, we’re going to try very hard to make a good deal so that they can get as much (land) back as possible."