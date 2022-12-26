The Good Word: Dr. Bobette Brown and Tabitha Capito
Dr. Bobette Brown and Tabitha Capito from “The Lady Chapter" join Tisha Lewis on THE GOOD WORD podcast in honor of Women’s History Month!
Dr. Bobette Brown and Tabitha Capito join us in honor of Women’s History Month! They share how The Lady Chapter is creating, mentoring and shaping women leaders. The Lady Chapter is a Washington, DC based leadership group for women.
Gloria Gaynor talks 'I Will Survive,' faith and more
Gloria Gaynor joins The Good Word to share the inspiration behind her hit song "I Will Survive," her personal faith journey and more.
The Good Word goes virtual
During the pandemic, The Good Word joined the rest of the world by relying on Zoom to connect with amazing individuals doing incredible things in their faith communities.
Keeping the faith
Faith leaders from throughout the years share their messages of staying true to yourself on The Good Word.
Yolanda Adams talks music career, community and more
Gospel singer Yolanda Adams joins The Good Word to share insight into her music career, her secrets to success and more.
The Good Word: Charles Jenkins
"The world is in need of a feel-good story", Charles Jenkins confidently says. As he prepares to venture into his next musical era, the acclaimed gospel artist is working on other styles of music with the goal of making people feel happy.
The Good Word: Erana and Jamie Tyler
Reality TV stars Erana and Jamie Tyler join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast to talk about their faith, family, Love and Marriage DC season 2 on OWN and their new business venture that launched this week — brand ambassadors for Alisar Vodka and Ruben A. Hill Whiskey.
The Good Word: Crystal Renee
Former Capitol Hill staffer turned actress Crystal Renee joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! Crystal joined us on The Good Word during the early years of the podcast and just as she got her big break starring on Tyler Perry’s hit show Sistas! Since then, she’s now starring in a Sistas spin-off, Zatima! Crystal shares how and why she has big faith and how her faith impacted her success and journey!
The Good Word: Dr. Stephanie Hack
The Good Word podcast host Tisha Lewis reconnects with her childhood friend Dr. Stephanie Hack to discuss maternal health, the disproportionate rate of maternal mortality among Black women, faith and religion and having a voice in the doctor’s office.
The Good Word Podcast: Dr. Tara Jenkins and Princess Jenkins
#TEAMJENKINS joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! Dr. Tara Jenkins is a Bible teacher and author and her daughter Princess Jenkins is a college student and entrepreneur creating Glam Land Official, a beauty company. Dr. Jenkins is married to gospel musician and pastor Dr. Charles Jenkins. Dr. Tara Jenkins and Princess Jenkins dish on everything including faith, family and entrepreneurship. Jenkins is the author of Enoughness: The Journey to Discovering Who You Are. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Good Word Podcast: Dr. Tara Jenkins and Princess Jenkins
The Good Word 100th Episode: Yolanda Adams
Celebrating the 100th episode of The Good Word
The Good Word Podcast: 5-time Grammy Award Winner and Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams!
5-time Grammy award winner and gospel singer Yolanda Adams joins THE GOOD WORD podcast to celebrate its 100th episode! Adams is best know as the gospel singing sensation with chart topping songs including Open My Heart, Never Give Up, I’m Gonna Be Ready and The Battle Is Not Yours. In a candid conversation, she shares how her faith shapes her parenting, career and journey. Adams also discusses how she navigates the coronavirus pandemic, her stance on women’s rights and her advocacy work on Capitol Hill and more!
The Good Word: Marcia L. Dyson
Civic-social activist Marcia L. Dyson joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! She says her faith and spirituality have guided her journey, career and success! She has traveled the world fighting for human rights and women’s rights.
The Good Word: Dr. Royel M. Johnson
Dr. Royel M. Johnson, an Associate Professor of Higher Education and Social Work at the University of Southern California joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!
The Good Word: Rennee' J Johnson-Hubb
Rennee' J Johnson-Hubb joins us on The Good Word podcast! Rennee' is an overcomer, author, mother, grandmother and Evangelist! She wrote a book called “From Bound 2 Found," which walks you through Rennee's story of how she went from being bound to being free from all the strongholds that once held her bound.
The Good Word: Jemel McWilliams
Washington, DC area native, creative director and choreographer to the stars Jemel McWilliams joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!
The Good Word: Ayana George
Singer and actress Ayana George joins The Good Word podcast to share her journey to Broadway, where she's making her debut at 50 years old in “MJ: The Musical,” and why it's never too late to follow your dreams.