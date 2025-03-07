Trump to sign executive order to take aim at public service loan forgiveness

The Brief President Donald Trump made several announcements in a Fox Business News interview that was recorded on Thursday night and confirmed by the White House on Friday. Trump shared that he plans to sign an executive order that will take aim at a program that will forgive student loans for people in public service careers.



President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that will take aim at a program that will forgive student loans for people in public service careers.

Trump made several announcements in a Fox Business News interview that was recorded on Thursday night and confirmed by the White House on Friday.

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf said the order aims to ensure people working for nonprofit organizations engaged in "improper activities," such as illegal immigration, can’t have their loans forgiven.

According to the Associated Press, the public service loan forgiveness program typically allows people working for government or nonprofits to apply for the remainder of their loan to be wiped out after making 10 years of payments.

The program was created by Congress, raising the question of whether the Trump administration has any authority to modify it.