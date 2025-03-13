The Brief A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary workers who were let go in mass firings across several agencies. The judge found the firings did not follow federal law.



A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary workers who were let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup found the firings did not follow federal law and said that immediate offers of reinstatement needed to be sent out.

Which agencies are involved?

The agencies include:

Veterans Affairs

Agriculture

Defense

Energy

The Interior

Treasury

Lawsuit filed

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations.

Massive workforce layoffs

The backstory:

In mid-February, the Trump administration escalated its broad efforts to downsize the federal workforce by ordering agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees who have not yet secured civil service protection.

Trump signed an executive order directing agency leaders to plan for "large-scale reductions in force."

Elon Musk, who has been given significant flexibility by President Trump to reduce government spending with DOGE, also called for the elimination of entire agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.