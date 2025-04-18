Kilmar Abrego Garcia confirmed alive in El Salvador after meeting with Maryland senator

The Brief Sen. Chris Van Hollen met Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, confirming he is alive. Garcia was deported despite a court order blocking his removal, with legal efforts underway to secure his return. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele stated Garcia remains in custody as Van Hollen shared updates online.



Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen confirmed Kilmar Abrego Garcia is alive after meeting with him Thursday evening in El Salvador. The senator released photos of their meeting as he continues efforts to secure Garcia’s release.

Van Hollen spent two days in El Salvador advocating for Garcia, who was deported under controversial circumstances. Garcia’s attorneys are urging President Donald Trump and his administration to facilitate his return to the United States.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia (Senator Chris Van Hollen / @ChrisVanHollen)

Senator meets deported man

The senator shared the photos on X but did not provide updates on Garcia’s legal status or the progress of his case.

Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who had been living in Maryland, was deported to El Salvador in March by the Trump administration despite an immigration court order blocking his removal.

This week, Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele stated they have no legal grounds to return Garcia to the United States.

The Trump administration has acknowledged the deportation as a mistake, while the U.S. Supreme Court has urged officials to facilitate Garcia’s return.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar," Van Hollen posted Thursday. "Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

Bukele also posted images of the meeting, saying, "Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody." The tweet ended with emojis of the U.S. and El Salvador flags, joined by a handshake emoji.

Legal fight over return continues

According to the Associated Press, Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, released a statement released by an advocacy group that "we still have so many questions, hopes, and fears."

Van Hollen’s meeting came after he said he was denied entry into the high-security Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, where Abrego Garcia is being held.