MD judge to hold hearing as Trump, Salvadoran president refuse to return mistakenly deported man

The Brief A U.S. District Court judge is holding a hearing Tuesday as the Trump administration is still refusing to bring back a Maryland man deported to El Salvador in error. The Supreme Court has ruled last week that 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia home must be returned to the U.S. President Donald Trump and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele both say there's nothing that can be done to get Abrego Garcia back. The District Court judge may attempt to hold the government in contempt for not complying with her order to bring Abrego Garcia back home.



Local leaders are weighing in as the president claims there's nothing that can be done to bring a mistakenly deported man back to Maryland. His family hasn't seen or heard from him in almost a month.

There are many questions surrounding the fate of 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia and what is — or isn't — being done to bring him back to the United States.

Monday meeting:

Inside the White House Monday, President Donald Trump met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who says he has no plans on bringing Abrego Garcia back home or freeing him in his native El Salvador.

"How can I return him to the United States? Like I’d smuggle him into the United States? Of course I’m not going to do it," Bukele said. "It’s preposterous."

Outside the White House, Abrego Garcia’s family gathered with supporters, demanding his return.

The father of three is still being held in a Salvadoran prison after he was mistakenly deported back in March.

In 2019, Abrego Garcia was accused of being connected to MS-13 but was never charged or convicted of a crime. After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia.

But the deadline to return Abrego Garcia, set by U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis, came and went.

What they're saying:

The administration’s dismissal of a Supreme Court ruling has come as a shock to some lawmakers.

"It's really astonishing that the Trump administration is thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court," Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey said.

Ivey represents Maryland's Fourth District, which includes Prince George's County, where Abrego Garcia lives with his family.

"Bukele, the president of El Salvador saying he can't bring him back, that's nonsense," Ivey said. "If the President of the United States told you to release this man and send him back, he'd be back before the next day."

In the latest status update, Homeland Security said "DHS does not have authority to forcibly extract an alien from the domestic custody of a foreign sovereign nation."

What's next:

Judge Xinis is demanding daily updates from the DOJ on Garcia and what the government is doing to bring him back. But the nation's top prosecutor is staying in line with President Trump, saying there's nothing the U.S. can do.

"That’s up to El Salvador. If they want to return him, that’s not up to us," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has requested a meeting with President Bukele.

"If we can’t meet here, I do intend to go to El Salvador to discuss the release of this individual who is being illegally detained in El Salvador," Van Hollen said.

The Trump administration did put out an update over the weekend saying Abrego Garcia is "alive and secure," but Rep. Ivey points out that he’s being held at a notoriously dangerous facility.

"That's one of the most dangerous prisons in the world, so you put him in there that's automatically dangerous," he said. "Enough of the excuses. Put up or shut up."

Judge Xinis is holding a hearing Tuesday in the case. She may attempt to move to hold the government in contempt for not complying with her order to bring Abrego Garcia back home.