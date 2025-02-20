Herschel Walker, Kodak Black, Tim Scott set to attend Trump’s Black History Month event

article

President Donald Trump will host a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Thursday, continuing a long-standing tradition.

The East Room event will bring together Black political figures, activists, and entertainers who have publicly supported Trump.

White House Black History Month guestlist

What we know:

Among the invited guests are Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Rep. John James, R-Mich., and prison reform advocate Alice Johnson, whom Trump pardoned in 2020. Alveda King, niece of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and former NFL player Herschel Walker, recently appointed as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, are also expected to attend.

Prominent figures from the sports and entertainment industries will be present as well, including former ESPN host Sage Steele, ex-NFL player Jack Brewer, and rap artists Kodak Black, Lil Boosie, and Rod Wave, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity with the Associated Press.

The event, originally scheduled for last week but postponed due to inclement weather, comes amid Trump’s efforts to eliminate DEI programs from federal agencies, calling them "discrimination" and advocating for a strict merit-based system.

His administration has directed agencies to lay off DEI personnel and curtail identity-based observances, leading to confusion over how Black History Month should be recognized in federal offices.

Trump's Black History Month proclamation

Despite these policies, Trump recently signed a National Black History Month proclamation, encouraging Americans to commemorate the month with "appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities." However, his administration’s broader stance has led agencies such as the Department of Transportation to cancel participation in identity-based celebrations, and the State Department to shift focus away from "political and cultural causes."

The White House maintains that individual agencies have discretion in recognizing Black History Month. Meanwhile, schools and universities face pressure to eliminate diversity initiatives or risk losing federal funding. The corporate sector has also scaled back DEI efforts in response to potential legal challenges under the administration’s policies.

Black History Month has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1976, including Trump during his first term.