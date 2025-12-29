Man killed after pickup truck, trailer overturn on I-95 in Prince William County

article

The Brief A 52-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Prince William County. State police say a pickup truck struck a guardrail, causing the truck and its trailer to overturn. Investigators are looking into whether a medical issue played a role.



A Fredericksburg man died after a pickup truck and attached trailer overturned on Interstate 95 in Prince William County Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

What we know:

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, on I-95 southbound near the 150-mile marker in Prince William County.

Investigators say a 2006 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a section of guardrail. Police say the trailer attached to the truck then detached, and both the truck and trailer overturned.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Ken S. Abel of Fredericksburg, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. State police say Abel was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined the exact cause of the crash. Virginia State Police say a medical issue is being considered as a possible factor. The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.