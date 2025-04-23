Trump says Washington Redskins is 'superior' name than Commanders

With the Commanders close to finalizing a deal to build a new stadium on the old RFK Stadium site in D.C., could part of that agreement involve the team's former name?

The question was posed to President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

What we know:

Trump fielded questions from the media and one reporter asked if he would be involved in the negotiations that would bring the team back to D.C. and since it's federal land, if he would require the team to go back to its former name.

While he did not directly answer the question, he did offer this.

"Washington, the Redskins perhaps that's a little different but I can tell you I spoke to people of Indian heritage and they love that name and they love that team. And I think it's a much superior name to what they have right now. And it had heritage behind it, it had something special," Trump said.

The team changed its name back in 2020 after weeks of protests denouncing racism, following the death of George Floyd.

What they're saying:

Since then, it's been a debate with many fans hoping new ownership would change it back to the original name. At the end of the season team owner Josh Harris said the Commanders name is staying put. But apparently, the discussion still isn’t over.

"I think they should change it. I mean, if it is disrespectful to another race of people, we should definitely change it," Vincent Chambers said.

"I can understand how some people could maybe take offense that are from the culture but for the most part I’ve been hearing that even the Native Americans…Native Americans like the name," Tyrone Thompson said.

"Hey, it’s been their name forever. Why change it?" Dee Savoy said. "I don’t agree with a lot of things being offensive. That one, no, it’s not."

So, it’s clear that opinions still differ but what everyone did agree on is that winning helps and they said they’d be fans no matter the name.