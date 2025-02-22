Elon Musk says federal employees must email ‘what they got done last week’

The Brief Elon Musk tweeted Saturday all federal employees will be asked to report "what they got done last week," and that failure to reply would be considered a resignation. Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments since Trump took office in January. One of Trump’s top priorities is cutting federal spending, and he’s tapped Musk to lead the cost-cutting team.



Elon Musk suggested Saturday that all federal employees will be required to report what "they got done" last week at work, and that a failure to respond would result in a loss of job.

Here’s what to know:

Elon Musk tweet

What they're saying:

Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that all federal employees will be asked to report "what they got done last week," and that failure to reply would be considered a resignation.

"All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," his tweet reads.

"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," it continued.

Trump firing federal employees

What we know:

Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments in recent weeks.

Since Donald Trump took office in January, one of his top priorities has been cutting and reorganizing spending within the federal government.

The president has tapped billionaire businessman Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been tasked with finding and prioritizing what to cut. Thousands of federal government employees have been laid off or fired in the process.

What we don't know:

Musk didn’t elaborate exactly how or what federal employees were expected to report about their activities last week while on the job. It’s also not clear the timeline from when they’d receive the email and be expected to respond.

By the numbers:

The federal government consists of about 2.4 million civilians. 20% of them live in the Washington, D.C. region.

There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs, but The Associated Press has confirmed, or learned via sources, and reported the following number of firings in these departments:

Agriculture Department: Layoffs of about 2,000 "probationary, non-firefighting employees" were expected

Defense Department: 5,400 probationary workers

Department of Health and Human Services: About 700 probationary employees with the CDC, and others at other agencies

Department of Homeland Security: 405 probationary staffers

Department of Veterans Affairs: 1,000 employees serving for less than two years

Education Department: At least 39 people

Energy Department: As many as 350 employees

Inspectors general: At least 17

Internal Revenue Service: Cuts are expected soon for thousands of probationary workers, according to sources

Justice Department: More than a dozen career employees

National Park Service: About 1,000 newly-hired employees

