Trump to address joint session of Congress: What to expect

President Donald Trump will soon deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in five years. The president is facing pressure from Democrats on several fronts from slashing the federal workforce to brand new tariffs that could cause prices to spike.

The speech comes as the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency continues to slash the federal workforce, leaving thousands without jobs in D.C. and beyond.

The White House has claimed that DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk has logged a total estimated savings as of Monday are $65 billion.

The reported savings come from a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings," according to DOGE..

"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE says on its website.

While some Democrats are boycotting the speech, Maryland Freshman Democratic Congresswoman April Mclean Delaney tells FOX 5 she feels it is her resoinsibilty to be there.

Many Democrats have decided to boycott Trump’s speech. Among those who will not be at the U.S. Capitol are Virginia Representatives Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is urging democrats to attend, to not boycott the address saying it's important to show that there is a strong opposition party.

What time is Trump's speech tonight?

Trump’s remarks to Congress are expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

The president will deliver his speech in the U.S. House chamber.

How do I watch Trump's speech tonight?

FOX 5 DC will stream Trump's full address online and on FOX LOCAL.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TRUMP'S FULL ADDRESS ON YOUTUBE.

