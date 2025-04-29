The White House this week is marking President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

In his first 100 days, he has exerted his power in a sweep and scale that has no easy historical comparison.

Some of his executive orders are tied up in the courts, including ones pertaining to his immigration crackdown .

Trump’s immigration crackdown

The backstory:

President Trump ’s campaign promise of mass deportations has raised expectations of large-scale operations.

The crackdown has included detaining more than 1,000 international college students, some of whom have seen their legal status restored, at least temporarily. The policies have slowed immigration at the southern border to a relative trickle.

By the numbers:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement averaged 787 arrests a day from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31, compared to a daily average of 311 during a 12-month period ended Sept. 30 during the Biden administration.

ICE has stopped publishing daily arrests totals.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said Monday that 139,000 people have been deported.

What they're saying:

Homan added that he was happy with those numbers.

"Especially if you look at the ICE numbers. The ICE arrest removals are far beyond (what they were) under Biden," he said, but didn’t elaborate on what those numbers were.

White House mug shots

Meanwhile:

The White House lawn was lined Monday morning with posters of 100 of the "worst illegal immigrant criminals" that they say have been arrested in the first 100 days of Trump’s second presidency.

"Good Morning from The White House!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X , sharing video of the posters, which say "arrested" at the top and appear to have a mugshot or other photo of the person followed by the label "illegal alien."

The bottom of the poster lists a crime the person is accused of committing.

"We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again. Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House," a tweet from the White House’s official account read.

The White House communications office also sent the photos and information in an email, saying "meet the worst of the worst."

ICE raids

Big picture view:

Over the weekend, a joint effort between ICE Miami and Florida officials resulted in the arrest of nearly 800 people suspected of being in the country illegally, Leavitt said Monday.

Additionally, an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs was raided by the DEA early Sunday morning that resulted in the detainment of more than 100 people suspected of being in the country illegally, she added.

Dig deeper:

President Trump is facing several court battles over whether his immigration crackdown has violated fundamental rights.

Most recently, two cases in Louisiana have garnered judicial and media attention. ICE officers in New Orleans last week deported three children ages 2, 4 and 7 who are U.S. citizens along with their Honduran-born mothers.

Lawyers say the women were arrested at routine ICE check-ins and were given virtually no opportunity to speak with them or family members. Houman says the mothers requested the children depart with them.

Trump 100 days in office

What's next:

Leavitt will be holding another press briefing Tuesday morning to speak on the economy.

Trump will celebrate later that day by hosting a rally in Michigan, the last state he campaigned in before polls opened on Election Day.