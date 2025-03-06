The Brief Trump orders DC mayor to clear homeless encampments as part of a broader plan to improve conditions. Trump threatened an executive order on beautification issues, but backed off after talks with Mayor Bowser. The city has a partnership with the National Park Service and has seven camp cleanups scheduled this month.



President Donald Trump has issued an order demanding that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser clear out homeless encampments in the city. This directive is part of a broader plan to improve conditions in the District.

What we know:

In a recent post on his social media platform, Trump specifically targeted homeless camps near the State Department and the White House, stating that if Mayor Bowser does not clean them up, "we will be forced to do it for her."

Earlier this year, Trump had threatened an executive order focused on beautification issues, including clearing homeless camps, tougher prosecutions for gun crimes, and nuisance crimes like public urination and graffiti.

Beautification order paused after talks with Mayor Bowser

What's next:

However, after talks with Mayor Bowser, the administration has reportedly backed off from signing that order.

The city already has a partnership with the National Park Service to clean up or close homeless encampments on federal property, acting on several dozen encampments in the last two years. The city has seven camp cleanups scheduled for this month.

President Trump FULL Truth Social post:

"We have notified the Mayor of Washington, D.C., that she must clean up all of the unsightly homeless encampments in the City, specifically including the ones outside of the State Department, and near the White House. If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her! Washington, D.C. must become CLEAN and SAFE! We want to be proud of our Great Capital again. Thank you Mayor Bowser for your efforts on behalf of the Citizens of our Country. Hopefully you will be successful!"

