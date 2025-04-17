47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to high prices: survey
WASHINGTON - The high price of eggs is impacting Easter traditions in the United States. According to a WalletHub survey, 47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the high cost.
Egg prices shape Easter
By the numbers:
The survey said nearly two in five Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending, while nearly half in the U.S. expect inflation to impact their holiday budgets.
The study also says 41% of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances heading into the spring season. The same number of Americans feel the Easter Bunny should give out money like the Tooth Fairy.
Americans adjust holiday plans
According to the report, over half of all Americans do not have an Easter budget and one in three consider the tax benefits of making a religious donation.
WalletHub says 79% of Americans will celebrate the holiday this year. The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Easter in 2025.
READ MORE: Toy industry faces uncertain Christmas as Trump tariffs threaten prices, supply
FILE - Thousands of dyed eggs are ready to be rolled by children during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Source: Information in this article comes from WalletHub.