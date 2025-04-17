47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to high prices: survey

The Brief Nearly half of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to high prices. Two in five expect tariffs to affect their holiday spending. Easter spending is expected to reach $24 billion in 2025.



The high price of eggs is impacting Easter traditions in the United States. According to a WalletHub survey, 47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the high cost.

Egg prices shape Easter

By the numbers:

The survey said nearly two in five Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending, while nearly half in the U.S. expect inflation to impact their holiday budgets.

The study also says 41% of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances heading into the spring season. The same number of Americans feel the Easter Bunny should give out money like the Tooth Fairy.

Americans adjust holiday plans

According to the report, over half of all Americans do not have an Easter budget and one in three consider the tax benefits of making a religious donation.

WalletHub says 79% of Americans will celebrate the holiday this year. The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Easter in 2025.

FILE - Thousands of dyed eggs are ready to be rolled by children during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)