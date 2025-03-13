Trump administration withdraws David Weldon's nomination for CDC director

The Brief The White House has rescinded Dr. David Weldon's nomination for CDC Director. Senate Health Committee canceled the hearing following the withdrawal. Weldon lacked support and was closely aligned with anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



The White House has rescinded the nomination of Dr. David Weldon, a former congressman from Florida, for the position of director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

White House withdraws nomination of Dr. David Weldon

What we know:

The Senate Health Committee announced on Thursday morning the cancellation of a planned hearing on Weldon's nomination following the withdrawal.

According to the Associated Press, a source familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, indicated that the nomination was pulled because it became apparent Weldon did not have sufficient support for confirmation.

Weldon was perceived as closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary and a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.

In addition to his congressional tenure, Weldon has been an outspoken critic of vaccines and the CDC, an agency responsible for promoting vaccination and ensuring vaccine safety.