75,000 federal workers take buyout after judge approves Trump’s downsizing plan

The Brief A federal judge cleared Trump’s deferred resignation program aimed at downsizing the federal workforce. Labor unions challenged the plan, calling it illegal and unfair, but the judge ruled they lacked legal standing. Elon Musk, advising Trump on the initiative, supports offering financial incentives for federal employees to quit.



President Donald Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program has been cleared by a federal judge on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston found a group of labor unions didn't have legal standing to challenge the program, commonly described as a buyout.

Dig deeper:

Trump wants to use financial incentives to encourage government employees to quit. According to the White House, tens of thousands of workers have taken the government up on its offer.

The backstory:

O’Toole Jr. previously paused the deferred resignation program, commonly described as a buyout.

Approximately 75,000 federal employees have accepted the buyout offer allowing them to resign while continuing to receive pay through Sept. 30, according to Office of Personnel Management (OPM) spokesperson McLaurine Pinover.

She stated that the deferred resignation program "provides generous benefits so federal workers can plan for their futures" and confirmed that the program is now closed to new participants.

The deferred resignation program has been spearheaded by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump’s top adviser for reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can stop working and get paid until Sept. 30.

What they're saying:

Labor unions said the plan is illegal. They asked for O'Toole to keep it on hold and prevent the Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, from soliciting more workers to sign up.

Elena Goldstein, speaking for the workers, said there were "serious questions" about the plan's rationale and legality.

"OPM seems to making this up as they are going along," she said.

She said the program was an "unprecedented action" on an "unprecedented timeline," and she described it as a pretext to remove workers and replace them with people aligned with the administration.

Eric Hamilton, a Justice Department lawyer, called the plan a "humane off ramp" for federal employees who may have structured their lives around working remotely and have been ordered to return to government buildings.