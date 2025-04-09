President Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs except for China

The Brief Trump’s sweeping new tariffs on America’s trading partners took effect on Wednesday, including a combined total of 104% against goods from China. Since, the president has taken to Truth Social, sharing that a 90-day pause on tariffs except for China will go into effect immediately. China's tariffs have been raised to 125%,"effective immediately."



In a recent post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs except for China, raising the countries' tariffs to 125%.

Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs

What they're saying:

Trump stated in the post,"At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

The news sent stocks surging, with the Dow up 1,800 points.

Global markets surged on the development, but the precise details of Trump's plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear, the AP noted.

Read the president's full post below:

