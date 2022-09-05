DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called “DMV Destinations,” where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!
DMV Destinations: Exploring Virginia’s beautiful wine country!
FOX 5’s Erin Como visited The Winery at Bull Run to experience the amazing wine and beauty of Virginia’s wine country!
DMV Destinations: Fun and adventure in West Virginia!
FOX 5’s Erin Como visited West Virginia for some food and fun at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races and excitement at River Riders Family Adventure Resort!
DMV Destinations: The sights, sounds and fun of Ocean City, MD!
FOX 5’s Erin Como is checking out all things Ocean City from the rides at Jolly Roger at the Pier, to the mouthwatering fries at Thrashers, to the sights and sounds of the famous Boardwalk!