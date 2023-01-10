1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting
Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C.
DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood.
DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD over winter break
Body camera video shows LAPD detaining and using a Taser on a beloved D.C. charter school teacher. The educator suffered a cardiac arrest and later died.
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her
A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe.
2 children injured after Metrobus altercation; Police search for shooting suspects
Police have arrested a suspect and are searching for others in connection with a triple shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old hurt in Northwest D.C.
Ana Walshe suffered injury seen in Instagram pic with edited caption
Ana Walshe, the missing mother and real estate executive, edited an Instagram caption just before submitting a letter to a judge in her husband's art fraud case, urging a no-jail sentence. The picture claimed to show injuries resulting from a fall at work.
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home.
Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police.
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents.
2 children, 1 adult shot during altercation that started on Metrobus in Northwest DC
Two children and a man were shot after an altercation that started on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast
D.C. police are looking for the person who shot a man inside Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road Wednesday night.
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses.
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee.
DC representative urges National Zoo to rethink policy requiring reserved visitor passes
A D.C. representative is urging the National Zoo in Northwest D.C. to rethink its policy of requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time.
Prince Harry Book: DC Public library reports all copies checked out, hundreds of holds
DC Public Library says all physical copies of Prince Harry's new memoir “Spare” have been reserved or checked out, and there are hundreds of holds on the book.
Ana Walshe's husband Brian Walshe is a 'sociopath' and 'physically violent:' court docs
The art fraudster husband, who is criminally charged with impeding an investigation into his wife's mysterious disappearance, was branded a "sociopath" and "physically violent" in court documents that allege he plundered his dead father's estate.
Karon Blake's family, supporters demand justice at community rally in Northeast
Emotions ran high at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast Tuesday night. Hundreds of people attended, and at some point, things got heated.
Missing DC realtor Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says
One of the last people to see missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe before she vanished has shed light on the woman’s final hours and his suspicions "that there may have been foul play," according to a recent report.
DC area airports experiencing flight delays after FAA computer outage
Airports across the D.C. region are experiencing extended flight delays after an FAA computer outage brought air traffic across the area - and the U.S. - to a standstill Wednesday.
Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary.