Maryland senator says he’ll travel to El Salvador if Abrego Garcia isn’t released

The Brief Maryland senator plans to travel to El Salvador if Garcia isn’t released. Federal judge’s ruling for Garcia’s return. El Salvadoran president signals no intention to return Garcia to the U.S.



Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) says he will travel to El Salvador if Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not released by midweek.

Van Hollen formally requested a meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, urging Garcia’s return to the U.S.

"I'll be going later this week, if he's not released. We still hope that he will be released. But I think it's important that we go to El Salvador to show his family, his wife, his mother, his brother, his kids, that we're not giving up on this," Van Hollen told FOX 5 on Tuesday.

Abrego Garcia, 29, lived in the U.S. for about 14 years, working in construction, marrying, and raising three children with disabilities, court records show.

Trump administration officials said Garcia was deported last month following 2019 accusations by Maryland police that he was an MS-13 gang member. Garcia denied the claim and was never charged with a crime, according to his attorneys.

A federal judge ruled Garcia should be allowed back, a decision unanimously upheld by the Supreme Court last week.

READ MORE: Mistakenly deported Maryland man 'alive and secure' according to state department

Van Hollen says he'll make El Salvador trip

What they're saying:

"I've been clear: if President Bukele doesn't want to meet here in D.C., then I intend to go to El Salvador this week to check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's condition and discuss his release," Van Hollen posted to X on Monday.

Trump administration officials on Monday dismissed efforts to bring Garcia back, saying the decision rested with El Salvador.

Bukele said he lacked the authority to authorize Garcia’s return, calling the idea "preposterous" and likening it to an attempt to "smuggle a terrorist into the United States."

READ MORE: MD judge to hold hearing as Trump, Salvadoran president refuse to return mistakenly deported man

A scheduled protest in support of Kilmar Abrego Garcia is planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square.