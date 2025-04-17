Another court rules Trump administration must bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals handed down a new ruling on Thursday, telling the Trump administration it must return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. The administration had tried to upend a lower court ruling to keep the Maryland man out of the country.

The new court filings came Thursday in the case of Abrego Garcia. His lawyers are demanding answers from the Trump administration in the face of the judge’s order to return him to the U.S.

The Fourth Circuit Court scolded the Trump administration, saying the court is not going to "micromange" a clear directive to "facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia."

That "clear directive" for return was first made by a U.S. District Court judge. The Trump administration appealed the ruling and it was then kicked up to the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court sided with the District Court judge decision and said the administration needed to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.

Visitation blocked:

Meanwhile, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is expected back in the DMV after traveling to El Salvador in an attempt to free Abrego Garcia.

Van Hollen says he was blocked from approaching the CECOT prison – essentially a terrorist confinement center – in San Salvador where Garcia is being held.

"We were told by the soldier that they had been ordered not to allow us any further than that point," Van Hollen said. "I should point out that since Mr. Abrego Garcia was illegally abducted and sent to CCOT he has had not communication with anybody on the outside."

The senator traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday with the goal of meeting with President Nayib Bukele, seeing Abrego Garcia but he’s been unable to do either during this trip.

Thursday afternoon, the senator posted a short YouTube video from El Salvador with a lawyer for Abrego Garcia’s family. It shows a Salvadoran soldier, armed with an automatic weapon, who Van Hollen says blocked him from approaching the prison.

Dig deeper:

In recent weeks, other U.S. officials like DHS Secretary Kristie Noem and Republican members of Congress have been allowed inside. Van Hollen later spoke at a news briefing.

"Our goal was very simple today, which was to check on the health and the well-being of Kilmar," Van Hollen said. "We were stopped by soldiers at a checkpoint about three kilometers from CCOT prison."

The Trump administration continues to allege that Abrego Garcia was in the country illegally despite a 2019 court order protecting him from deportation back to El Salvador. He was arrested him Maryland was mistakenly deported to his home country.

On Thursday, 17 members of the Maryland House of Delegates wrote to the Department of Homeland Security demanding "proof of life" that Garcia is still alive.

"At this point, what we’re asking DHS is where it’s phone call between him and his family, proof to the senator's office that he is in good health, or anything that shows he’s alive and healthy and being treated in the best condition possible," said Delegate Adrian Boafo, a Democratic representative for Prince George’s County.

Other allegations:

In the past 24 hours, the Trump administration has released court documents showing a past domestic violence protection order taken out by Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife and how an informant claimed Abrego Garcia had ties to MS-13.

Sen. Van Hollen today said he will continue to pursue this case, because Abrego Garcia has not been given ‘due process’ in court. Van Hollen is expected back at Dulles Airport overnight.