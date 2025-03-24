Trump officials reportedly texted war plans in group chat that included magazine editor

The Brief Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was allegedly included in a group chat with top Trump officials who were discussing war plans in Yemen. Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee called the mishap "an unbelievable disaster." The messages were exchanged on the Signal messenger app.



Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was allegedly included in a group chat with top national security officials that discussed war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen.

Goldberg published an article about this purported mishap on Monday.

What did the texts say?

The text chain allegedly contained sensitive information about "operation details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen."

This includes information about "targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing," Goldberg reported.

It was not immediately clear if the specifics of the military operation were classified, but they often are and at the least are kept secure to protect service members and operational security.

The U.S. has conducted airstrikes against the Houthis since the militant group began targeting commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023.

Just two hours after Goldberg received the details of the attack on March 15, the U.S. began launching a series of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

FILE - Image of U.S> Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth on March 21, 2025, inlaid on an image of the Signal logo on a smartphone screen. (Getty Images)

What is Signal?

The messages were sent via Signal Messenger, "an open-source encrypted messaging service for instant messaging, voice calls and video calls," according to the company website.

The National Security Council said in a statement that it was looking into how a journalist’s number was added to the chain in the Signal group chat.

Government officials have used Signal for organizational correspondence, but it is not classified and can be hacked.

In the Biden administration , some officials were given permission to download Signal on their White House-issued phones, but were instructed to use the app sparingly, according to a former national security official who served in the Democratic administration.

The official, who requested anonymity to speak about methods used to share sensitive information, said Signal was most commonly used to communicate what they internally referred to as "tippers" to notify someone when they were away from the office or traveling overseas that they should check their "high side" inbox for a classified message.

The app was sometimes also used by officials during the Biden administration to communicate about scheduling of sensitive meetings or classified phone calls when they were outside the office, the official told The Associated Press.

Trump and lawmakers respond

What they're saying:

Some Democrats have called the alleged mix-up "an unbelievable disaster."

Rep. Adam Smith, Democratic leader of the House Armed Services Committee, posted a response to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, saying:

When you hire based on sycophancy and loyalty f* ups are going to happen. This endangerment of national security is an unbelievable disaster.

"We can't chalk this up to a simple mistake — people should be fired for this," Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), another Armed Services Committee member, told Axios.

When asked about it by reporters on Monday, President Donald Trump said he knew nothing about the incident.

"I know nothing about it," Trump said, adding that The Atlantic was "not much of a magazine." He went on to say, "I don’t know anything about it. You’re telling me about it for the first time."