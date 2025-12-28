Missing Kentucky teen found in Maryland; kidnapping charge raises questions

The Brief A 13-year-old girl reported missing from Kentucky was found in Silver Spring on Friday. The man she was living with has been charged with kidnapping, police said. Family members of the suspect claim the teen said she was 18 and was there willingly.



A missing Kentucky teen has been found in Silver Spring, leading to a kidnapping charge against the man she was living with — though relatives of the suspect say the circumstances may be more complicated.

What we know:

Wynter Wagoner, 13, had been reported missing from her foster home in Kentucky since October 14, according to information shared with FOX 5 DC.

Authorities say she was found Friday in Silver Spring. The man she was living with has been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Wagoner’s family had previously pleaded publicly for her return and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her safe recovery.

FOX 5 DC spoke with family members of the accused kidnapper, who claim Wagoner presented herself as being 18 years old and told them she was living there willingly. They say she was not kidnapped.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly detailed how Wagoner traveled from Kentucky to Maryland or how long she had been living in Silver Spring. Authorities have also not commented on the claims made by the suspect’s family.

What's next:

The suspect charged with kidnapping is scheduled to have a bail and bond hearing Monday at 1 p.m. at the Rockville courthouse, Room 513.