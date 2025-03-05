The Brief An internal memo suggests 80,000 jobs will be cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments in recent weeks under President Trump’s goal to cut federal spending.



More than 80,000 jobs could be cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs under a reorganization plan, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

VA layoffs

What they're saying:

The VA’s chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top level officials at the agency that it had an objective to cut enough employees to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000.

Big picture view:

That would require terminating tens of thousands of employees after the VA expanded under the Biden administration, as well as to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.

Dig deeper:

Last week, the White House also said it wanted to cut $2 billion in VA contracts, which would affect anything from cancer care to the ability to assess toxic exposure.

The department quickly paused the cuts following concerns about the impact on critical health services.

Why you should care:

The cuts have the potential to affect health care for retired military members. More than 9 million veterans get physical and mental health care from the VA.

Additionally, many veterans could be out of a job as more than 25% of the VA's workforce is veterans.

Federal employees fired

The backstory:

Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments in recent weeks.

Since Donald Trump took office in January, one of his top priorities has been cutting and reorganizing spending within the federal government.

The president has tapped billionaire businessman Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been tasked with finding and prioritizing what to cut. Thousands of federal government employees have been laid off or fired in the process.

The other side:

According to the agency’s website , as of March 5, 2025, DOGE estimates its savings around $105 billion. The agency attributes this to "a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."