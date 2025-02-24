A lawsuit has been filed against Elon Musk’s email threat to federal employees that was relayed over the weekend.

Attorneys for federal workers say in a lawsuit that Musk violated the law with his weekend demand that employees explain their accomplishments or risk being fired.

The backstory:

Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that all federal employees will be asked to report "what they got done last week," and that failure to reply would be considered a resignation.

Shortly afterward, federal employees received a three-line email telling them to share "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager."

The deadline to reply was listed as 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday.

Screenshots of the email sent to FOX Television Stations by a federal employee who wished to remain anonymous. (Images: FTS)

Elon Musk lawsuit

Big picture view:

A lawsuit filed Monday is trying to block mass layoffs that could go into effect this week in connection with the email distributed by the Office of Personnel Management on Saturday on behalf of Musk and President Donald Trump .

Trump over the weekend had encouraged Musk to "get more aggressive" with his work of cutting federal spending.

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, Musk’s email was met with resistance . Key federal agencies from the FBI and State Department to the Pentagon instructed their employees not to comply.

Federal employees fired

The backstory:

Layoffs and firings have affected many federal departments in recent weeks.

Since Donald Trump took office in January, one of his top priorities has been cutting and reorganizing spending within the federal government.

The president has tapped billionaire businessman Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been tasked with finding and prioritizing what to cut. Thousands of federal government employees have been laid off or fired in the process.

By the numbers:

The federal government consists of about 2.4 million civilians. 20% of them live in the Washington, D.C. region.

There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs, but The Associated Press has confirmed, or learned via sources, and reported the following number of firings in these departments:

Agriculture Department: Layoffs of about 2,000 "probationary, non-firefighting employees" were expected

Defense Department: 5,400 probationary workers

Department of Health and Human Services: About 700 probationary employees with the CDC, and others at other agencies

Department of Homeland Security: 405 probationary staffers

Department of Veterans Affairs: 1,000 employees serving for less than two years

Education Department: At least 39 people

Energy Department: As many as 350 employees

Inspectors general: At least 17

Internal Revenue Service: Cuts are expected soon for thousands of probationary workers, according to sources

Justice Department: More than a dozen career employees

National Park Service: About 1,000 newly-hired employees

The other side:

According to the agency’s website, as of Feb. 17, 2025, DOGE estimates its savings around $55 billion. The agency attributes this to "a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."