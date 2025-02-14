Elon Musk claims there are 150-year-olds on Social Security

The Brief Musk claims 150-year-olds are on Social Security.| Tesla and SpaceX CEO criticized wasteful government spending.



Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made claims earlier this week that there are 150-year-olds on Social Security.

Musk, who has been given significant flexibility by President Trump to reduce government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spoke at a press conference on Tuesday.

Musk makes claims about Social Security

"If money is spent badly. If your taxpayer dollars are not spent in a sensible and frugal manner, then that's not okay. Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely on the things that matter to the people," Musk said.

"It’s just common sense. It's not Draconian or radical. I think it's really just saying let's look at each of the expenditures and say, is this actually in the best interest of the people, and if it is, it's approved, if it's not, we should think about it," he added.

"There's crazy things, like, just a cursory examination of Social Security and we've got people in there that are about 150 years old," Musk said. "Now, do you know anyone that's 150? I don't. OK. They should be on the Guinness Book of World Records, they're missing out."

"So, you know, that's the case where, like, I think they're probably dead is my guess, or they should be very famous. One of the two," he added.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ President Donald Trump and Elon Musk spoke to reporters from the Oval Office of the White House