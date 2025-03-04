Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from chamber minutes into Trump's speech

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green was removed from the Congressional chambers just minutes after President Donald Trump began his Tuesday night address for refusing to sit down.

Trump Enters Chamber

What Happened?:

The president took the floor to boisterous cheers and chants of "USA" broke out multiple times as he made his way up to the podium. But about five minutes into the speech, Green stood up and began to shout at Trump.

"The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Trump said as he began his speech.

"He has no mandate," Green yelled, pointing toward the president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed the gavel and called for order, telling Green to take his seat.

"Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions," Speaker Johnson said. "That's your warning.

When Green refused to sit down, Johnson ordered that he be forcefully removed from the chamber.

"Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption or proper decorum, the Chair now directs the sargent at arms to restore order," Johnson said. "Remove this gentleman from the chamber."

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting "Get out!" and "Goodbye!" at the lawmaker. Green shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!" at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Who is Al Green?

Background:

Al Green, 77, is a Democratic representative for the 9th District of Texas. He was elected in 2020, beginning his ninth term in the United States House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2021.

Green currently serves on the Financial Services Committee as well as the Committee on Homeland Security, and is Chair of the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee. He is also a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus.

According to his biography, Green, considers himself a liberated democrat, "unbought, unbossed and unafraid." He previously led an impeachment effort against Trump during his first presidential term.

He has criticized Trump, most recently on the heated exchange the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.