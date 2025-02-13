President Trump expected to sign executive order on public safety in nation's capital

The Brief President Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at enhancing public safety in Washington, D.C., with a focus on clearing homeless camps and enforcing tougher prosecutions for gun and nuisance crimes. Mayor Bowser and city officials have responded cautiously but positively, noting their ongoing efforts to encourage unhoused individuals to use city shelters. The National Park Service and the city have closed several encampments over the past two years, with more removals and cleanups scheduled for February and March.



President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at enhancing public safety in Washington, D.C. The announcement could come as early as Friday.

City officials' response

Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that she has not yet seen the text of the order but understands that President Trump is focused on beautification issues, said FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick. The order includes measures to clear homeless camps, enforce tougher prosecutions for gun crimes, and address nuisance crimes such as public urination and graffiti, according to the Washington Post.

City officials have been cautiously positive in their response to the proposed measures. Mayor Bowser noted that she has long advocated for federal prosecutors to prioritize adult gun crimes. She also emphasized that the city has been encouraging unhoused individuals to use the city's numerous shelters.

"We've also always worked with the federal government. Now sometimes their policies have differed from ours, and they have not moved in the same way that we have," Bowser explained. "But even when they do address the federal parks, for example, they always work with us. because it's also their intent to have people move inside."

Violent crime down last year

The National Park Service and the city have closed several dozen encampments over the past two years, including one at McPherson Square. The city has 12 removals and cleanups scheduled for February and March.

Last year, violent crime in D.C. decreased by 35%, while property crime dropped by 11%. Other council members have expressed a willingness to welcome more attention to city needs, provided it comes with the necessary resources.

