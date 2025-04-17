Italy’s Premier Meloni to meet Trump in DC in attempt to strengthen EU-US relations

The Brief Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni will meet President Trump to strengthen EU-US relations and address trade issues. Trump’s tariffs and EU Commission’s push for zero-for-zero agreements remain key points. Discussions will also cover Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction and Italy’s defense spending below NATO’s target.



Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, positioning herself as a key link between the European Union and the United States.

Meloni meets Trump in D.C.

What we know:

Meloni will be the first European leader to hold face-to-face talks with Trump since his announcement, and then suspension, of 20% tariffs on European exports.

The meeting is expected to address trade relations and broader transatlantic cooperation.

"We know we are in a difficult moment," Meloni said this week in Rome, according to the Associated Press. "Most certainly, I am well aware of what I represent, and what I am defending."

Trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States fall under the authority of the EU Commission, which is advocating for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement with Washington.

Trump administration officials have yet to indicate any readiness to compromise on Trump’s demand for a baseline 10% tariff on all imports.

READ MORE: China’s economy grew 5.4% before US tariffs hit; slowdown likely, analysts warn

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni awaits the arrival of the Prime Minister of State of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, at Palazzo Chigi. Rome (Italy), April 14th, 2025 (Photo by Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Tariff talks and Ukraine aid

Trump temporarily paused a retaliatory tariff increase to 20% for 90 days, which has raised some hopes for negotiations, although the future of the talks remains uncertain.

Meloni shares some ideological positioning with Trump but differs in her strong support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Their meeting is expected to address the war, postwar reconstruction, and Italy's defense spending, which remains below NATO's target.