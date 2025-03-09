Trump won't rule out recession this year

The Brief In an interview with Fox News Channel Sunday, President Donald Trump said "there is a period of transition" for the economy as his tariffs take effect. He brushed aside concerns from businesses seeking stability as they make investment decisions.



President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about the economy Sunday, and didn’t rule out the possibility of a recession when asked.

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s "Sunday Morning Futures," Trump defended imposing and then quickly pausing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that sent markets tumbling over concerns of a trade war.

What did Trump say about a recession?

What they're saying:

Asked about the Atlanta Fed's warning of an economic contraction in the first quarter of the year, Trump seemingly acknowledged that his plans could affect U.S. growth. Still, he claimed, it would ultimately be "great for us."

When questioned whether he was expecting a recession in 2025, Trump responded: "I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing." He then added, "It takes a little time. It takes a little time."

RELATED: Jobs report shows solid gains but unemployment up slightly

Trump brushed aside concerns from businesses seeking stability as they make investment decisions. He said that "for years the globalists, the big globalists have been ripping off the United States" and that now, "all we’re doing is getting some of it back, and we’re going to treat our country fairly."

What did Trump say about tariffs?

What's next:

Trump said his plans for broader "reciprocal" tariffs will go into effect April 2, raising them to match what other countries assess.

"April 2nd, it becomes all reciprocal," he said. "What they charge us, we charge them."

RELATED: How Trump's tariffs will impact lumber prices and the housing market

"You know, the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up and, you know, I don’t know if it’s predictability," the Republican president said.

Trump last week lifted the Mexico and Canada tariffs on American car manufacturers, and then virtually all imports to the U.S., but kept them on goods from China.

More tariffs are coming this week, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick telling NBC's "Meet the Press" that 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will take effect Wednesday. Lutnick said Trump's threatened tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber though would wait until April.

Big picture view:

On Wall Street, it was a tough week with wild swings dominated by worries about the economy and uncertainty about what Trump's tariffs could bring.