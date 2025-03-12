The Brief Comedian, Rosie O’Donnell, shared on TikTok that she moved to Ireland shortly after the presidential election. The comedian has been very vocal about her disdain for President Donald Trump. During Wednesday afternoon's meeting with the Ireland Taoiseach Michael Martin, a reporter brought up the comedian's recent move: "Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland?"



President Donald Trump says "you're better off not knowing her," in reference to Rosie O'Donnell during an afternoon meeting.

Trump met with the Ireland Taoiseach Michael Martin and Rosie O'Donnell became a topic of discussion following a question from a reporter.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Micheal Martin, Ireland's prime minister, left, and US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The Irish prime minister is in Washington today meeting with lawmakers, a bipartisan St. Patrick's Day tradition. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland?"

Trump responded by saying,"I like that question." He begins to ask Martin if he knows who Rosie O'Donnell is and quickly states "You're better off not knowing her."

The backstory:

Comedian, Rosie O’Donnell, has been sparring with Trump since 2006, and now the frequent Trump critic has confirmed she fled the country after his return to the Oval Office.

US comedian Rosie O'Donnell addresses a protest against US President Donald Trump in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2018. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

The comedian shared she is living in Ireland and is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.

"It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say," the 62-year-old said in a video on TikTok. "And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful."

"Although I was someone who never thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she explained.