Georgetown University researcher detained by immigration officials

The Brief A Georgetown webpage lists Suri as a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding.

ICE records show Suri is in custody at the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana.

His lawyer has filed an urgent motion to halt deportation proceedings against the Trump administration.

A Georgetown University scholar has been detained by immigration authorities, sparking a legal battle over deportation proceedings involving foreign-born visa holders who reside in the United States.

Georgetown researcher identified as postdoctoral fellow

What we know:

Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral scholar at Georgetown University, has been accused of "spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media," according to Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas," McLaughlin announced late on Wednesday on the X platform. "The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025 that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable under INA section 237(a)(4)(C)(i)."

The deportation effort is part of broader legal battles involving international visa holders, including a Columbia University international affairs graduate student and a doctor from Lebanon.

According to Politico, which first reported on Suri’s case, masked agents arrested him outside his Arlington, Virginia, home on Monday night and told him his visa had been revoked.

Lawyer files motion to halt deportation proceedings

Timeline:

The lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday, the AP reported. Court records indicate that an urgent motion to halt deportation proceedings was filed on Tuesday against the Trump administration.

What they're saying:

"Dr. Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan," a Georgetown University spokesperson told FOX 5 on Wednesday. "We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention. We support our community members' rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly."

Records confirm detention in Louisiana

The U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement detainee locator website lists Suri as being in the custody of immigration officials at the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana, according to the AP.