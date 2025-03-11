Local leaders respond after House passes spending bill that would cut DC budget by $1B

The Brief The House on Tuesday passed a spending bill to avert a government shutdown that includes $1 billion in spending cuts for D.C. Local leaders say this would be devastating to the city, impacting education, essential government services and public safety. The bill now has to pass the Senate and would then have to go to President Donald Trump to be signed before midnight on Friday.



D.C. leaders are responding after the House on Tuesday passed a spending bill that would cut $1 billion from the District's budget. They say the budget cut would be devastating for the city and residents who are following the bill as it moves to the Senate also say it needs to be stopped immediately.

D.C. residents who are following this bill that's now moving to the Senate also say it needs to be stopped immediately. They don't understand how a funding bill that will help prevent a government shutdown also means D.C. will lose over a $1 billion of their local budget – setting the city's spending back to 2024 levels.

This would force severe cuts to education, essential government services and public safety. MPD alone could lose about $76 million at a time when they’re already underfunded and down about 700 officers.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s very scary," D.C. resident Gabriela Santa Cruz told FOX 5. "They really need more resources and support. Our officers are struggling. It’s a terrible time to make cuts. We are all going to suffer the consequences."

In a statement to FOX 5, Council Member Brooke Pinto, who is also chair of the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee said, "If the Continuing Resolution in its current version passes in the Senate, our law enforcement will be even more strained by a major reduction in personnel, putting the safety of all District residents and visitors at risk. This move would take us backwards and is dangerous."

Mayor Muriel Bowser and council members pleaded with lawmakers on Monday not to move forward with this bill. A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office also issued a statement to FOX 5.

"The proposed one billion cut to DC’s budget is senseless, reckless and would have devastating consequences for our nation’s capital, impacting public safety, education, and essential services. We will continue to fight tirelessly in the Senate to ensure the District can continue to operate under our congressionally approved FY25 budget," the statement read.

Local perspective:

Now, several D.C. leaders including shadow representative Dr. Oye Owolewa are questioning how this is happening. According to Owolewa, a provision that would allow the city to continue spending its budget for the remaining of the fiscal year has been omitted.

"It looks like the provision omission was intentional because Congresswoman Norton tried to file an amendment that would bring back the funding that was lost with this resolution and they declined to even allow her to introduce her," he said.

Residents like Gabriela Santa Cruz are asking the community to pay attention.

"If we don’t pay attention now, we are going to suffer tremendously. We have to keep our elected leaders in check," she said.

As for the bill itself, it's now on its way to the Senate. In order to prevent a government shutdown, the Senate will have to pass it and send it over to President Donald Trump to be signed before midnight on Friday.