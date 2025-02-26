Expand / Collapse search

Trump administration directs agencies to plan for massive layoffs

By Chris Williams
Updated  February 26, 2025 1:19pm EST
Federal workers sue over 'what you accomplished' email from Musk

A lawsuit has been filed against Elon Musk’s email threat to federal employees that was relayed over the weekend. Attorneys for federal workers say in a lawsuit that Musk violated the law with his weekend demand that employees explain their accomplishments or risk being fired.

The Brief

    • Trump orders federal agencies to plan job cuts, targeting career employees.
    • Elon Musk's role in government restructuring grows with new efficiency department.
    • Memo signals large-scale layoffs, aiming to reshape federal operations.

President Donald Trump's administration has issued a memo saying federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions. 

The move could become a sweeping realignment of American government.

Memo directs federal agencies to plan for layoffs

The memo expands the Republican president's effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as bloated and impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now his administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

RELATED: DOGE workers quit: 21 federal technology staffers resign

Agencies are directed to submit by March 13 their plans for what is known as a reduction in force, which would not only lay off employees but eliminate the position altogether. The result could be extensive changes in how government functions.

Trump backs demand for federal workers to detail work in email

Elon Musk is doubling down on his demand for federal workers to reply to an email asking them to specify what they accomplished on the job last week. At the same time, nearly two dozen federal employees who’ve been working for his DOGE team announced their collective resignation, saying they refuse to use their technical expertise to "dismantle critical public services."

Trump foreshadowed this goal in an executive order that he signed with Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is advising Trump on overhauling the government.

The order said agency leaders "shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force," or RIF.

RELATED: Elon Musk email to federal employees targeted in lawsuit

Some departments have already begin this process.

The General Services Administration, which handles federal real estate, told employees on Monday that a reduction in force was underway and they would "everything in our power to make your departure fair and dignified."

What they're saying:

"The federal government is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt," said the memo from Russell Vought, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, and Charles Ezell, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, which functions as a human resources agency. "At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public."

Musk continues to exert influence 

Big picture view:

The memo came as Trump prepared for the first Cabinet meeting of his second term. He planned to include Musk, who oversees the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

RELATED: Trump administration cuts at least 1,600 USAID jobs, places global staff on leave

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that "all of the Cabinet secretaries take the advice and direction of DOGE."

FAA worker fired in Trump's latest round of cuts speaks out

The Trump administration has announced that it's firing several hundred probationary employees across the federal government. The layoffs began with a series of late night emails on Friday and the White House says federal agencies now have until 8 p.m. Wednesday to fire all probationary workers — about 200,000 employees in total. That number includes hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration employees. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has more.

"They’ll be providing updates on their efforts, and they’ll also be providing updates on what they’re doing at their agencies in terms of policies and implementing the promises that the president made on the campaign trail," Leavitt said.

Musk has caused turmoil within the federal workforce, most recently by demanding that employees justify their jobs or risk getting fired. OPM later said that the edict was voluntary.

Read the full memorandum below: 

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. The information in this story appears to come from a memo issued by the Trump administration, statements from White House officials, and details about an executive order signed by Trump. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

