Alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber reset phone 943 times before arrest, court docs say

DC pipe bomber suspect confesses: court docs

What we know:

Cole initially denied involvement but confessed after being shown surveillance images, investigators said.

According to court documents, his cell phone also reported 943 factory reset/wipe events between December 2020 and December 2025 — including one roughly three hours before his arrest.

Court documents show his confession included telling investigators details about the construction and planting of the bombs, as well as his motivations. He stated that he acted alone and did not inform anyone of his plans.

Cole admitted to investigators that he wanted to target political parties rather than Congress; he cited dissatisfaction with both political parties and a desire to speak up for those questioning the 2020 election results.

"I didn’t agree with what people were doing, like just telling half the country that they – that their – that they just need to ignore it. I didn’t think that was a good idea, so I went to the protest," Cole said.

According to Cole, "no one knows" his political views, including his family members. He told investigators that he did not tell them that he "was going to a protest in support of [then President] Trump."

Cole additionally expressed relief that the bombs did not detonate and claimed he did not intend to harm anyone, per court documents.

The backstory:

Cole was arrested and charged on Dec. 4 with violating 18 U.S.C. 844, which is use of an explosive device, following a nearly five-year investigation.

He was specifically charged with planting explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican National Committees in Washington, according to an affidavit. No one was hurt before the devices were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both could have been deadly.

The government argued in the affidavit that Cole posed a significant risk to the community if released, given the premeditated nature of his actions and the potential for future violence. It also highlighted the overwhelming evidence against him.

The FBI affidavit says that surveillance video shows the same person planting both devices between 7:54 p.m. and 8:16 p.m., and cell-site data from Cole’s phone places him in the same locations at the same times.

Investigators say Cole spent 2019 and 2020 buying components that match those used in the bombs — including galvanized metal pipe, end caps, kitchen timers, wiring, steel wool and 9-volt battery connectors — from stores across northern Virginia. The FBI also alleges that Cole resumed buying similar parts in the days after the devices were discovered.

A license-plate reader captured Cole’s car less than a mile from where the bomber first appeared on foot, per the affidavit. FBI photogrammetry estimated the bomber’s height as consistent with Cole’s, as well. Both devices were confirmed to be viable improvised explosive devices.