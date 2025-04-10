Supreme Court rules Trump administration must return Maryland man mistakenly deported

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate the return of a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

What they're saying:

The majority opinion, written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court ruled that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was illegally deported from the U.S. and must be returned.

"The United States acknowledges that Abrego Garcia was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal," the court ruling reads.

The opinion states that Abrego Garcia must be given due process and a chance to challenge the accusations against him. The court also says the Trump administration must ensure that Abrego Garcia's case is handled as it would have been had he not been "unlawfully removed" to El Salvador.

In the opinion, Sotomayor says the government has not provided an adequate legal argument to support Abrego Garcia’s "warrantless arrest, his removal to El Salvador, or his confinement in a Salvadoran prison."

Big picture view:

This ruling constitutes a major loss for the Trump administration, which has been cracking down on immigration and conducting widespread raids across the country.

The High Court ruling has a broader implication, as Sotomayor states that the Trump administration's argument "implies that it could deport and incarcerate any person, including U. S. citizens, without legal consequence, so long as it does so before a court can intervene."

It's a big win for immigration advocates who have argued that the administration's sweeping arrests, which are allegedly meant to target migrants with violent criminal records, threaten others who have not committed any crimes.

The backstory:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration from Maryland to El Salvador.

The 29-year-old Salvadoran national was arrested in Maryland on March 15 and was deported despite an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to El Salvador, where he faced likely persecution by local gangs. The court opinion states that Abrego Garcia is "a husband and father without a criminal record."

His mistaken deportation, described by the White House as an "administrative error," outraged many and raised concerns about expelling non-citizens who were granted permission to be in the U.S.

On April 4, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the Trump administration had to return Abrego Garcia, whose wife is a U.S. citizen. Xinis ordered that the government "facilitate and effectuate the return of [Abrego Garcia] to the United States by no later than 11:59 PM on Monday, April 7."

Xinis, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, said there was no legal basis for Abrego Garcia’s detention and no legal justification for his removal to El Salvador, where he has been held in a prison that observers say is rife with human rights abuses.

That order was temporarily suspended by Chief Justice John Roberts after the Trump administration filed a brief to vacate the ruling. Now, the court's final ruling means Abrego Garcia will finally be returned home after 26 days at the Center for Terrorism Confinement in El Salvador.

What's next:

The majority opinion, written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, kicks the case back to Judge Xinis to explain what she means by "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S.

