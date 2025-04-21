The Brief Trump orders U.S. flags at half-staff to honor Pope Francis after his passing. Announcement made during White House Easter Egg Roll, attended by 40,000 guests. American Egg Board assures egg donations won't strain supply or raise prices.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lower flags at federal and state buildings to half-staff in honor of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Live updates: Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88

Trump honors Pope Francis

"He was a good man, worked hard," Trump said of the late pope during the White House Easter Egg Roll. "He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that."

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed approximately 40,000 attendees to the annual event, marking the first Easter Egg Roll of his second term. Children participated in activities such as egg rolling and hunting, alongside celebrations promoting next year’s 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

US flags to be lowered

Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, said that the 2,500 dozen eggs donated to the White House were smaller sizes not typically sold by retailers, ensuring no strain on supply or price increases.

READ MORE: World leaders mourn the passing of Pope Francis

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Trump orders US flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pope Francis