President Trump's 100-day scorecard

The Brief President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Macomb County, Michigan, to mark his first 100 days in office, a traditional milestone for assessing a president's early performance. A Pew Research Center poll shows Trump’s national job approval rating has dropped to 40%, even as his core supporters remain loyal; many of his policy actions are viewed more negatively than positively by the broader public. Trump has delivered on some pledges like reducing inflation, though economists warn tariffs may reverse gains, while his aggressive immigration crackdown is underway but faces legal and logistical challenges.



President Donald Trump is traveling to Michigan to celebrate his first 100 days in office – his first rally since Inauguration Day earlier this year.

"President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate the FIRST 100 DAYS!" press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week on social media.

Trump’s 100th day in office is a traditional early milestone in which a president's progress is measured against campaign promises.

Trump’s approval rating

But his milestone and trip to Michigan come at a time when his job approval ratings have been slipping nationally amid his pursuit of an aggressive agenda.

By the numbers:

According to a recent Pew Research Center (PRC) poll , 40% of Americans approve of how he’s handling the job – a decline of 7 percentage points from February.

And, even as Trump continues to receive high marks from his strongest supporters, several of his key policy actions are viewed more negatively than positively by the public.

Here’s a look at some of the campaign promises Trump made to the American people during his 2024 run for the White House and whether he is delivering on his key commitments.

Inflation

What He Said:

Trump said during his campaign that he promised to improve and beat inflation.

"We're going to get those prices down," he told voters last year.

What Happened:

Prices have come down — before Trump took office and since. Inflation has been falling since a peak of 9.1% in 2022. It was at 3% in January, the month Trump was inaugurated, and 2.4% in March.

But the Federal Reserve has warned that the president’s tariff plans will most likely lead to higher prices by taxing foreign imports.

Trump’s promise to bring inflation down: IN PROGRESS

Dig deeper:

According to the PRC poll, the public’s economic outlook has turned more negative. While current overall economic evaluations are unchanged from February, Americans are now more likely to say the economy will be worse a year from now (45% now, up from 37% then).

Immigration

What He Said:

Trump made immigration a central issue during his campaign, pledging to launch "the largest deportation program in American history" on his first day back in office.

Speaking at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to rounding up and deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, particularly those with criminal records.

"On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program to get the criminals out," Trump told the crowd. "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."

What Happened:

In March, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang for mass deportations .

The Trump administration flew hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador despite a judge’s order temporarily barring them from being deported under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the wartime declaration that President Donald Trump invoked Saturday . According to The Associated Press, the flights were already in the air when the judge made the ruling.

Trump’s promise on deportation program: IN PROGRESS

What He Said:

Trump also said on his first day that he would sign an executive order ending the constitutional right to birthright citizenship.

During an interview Sunday on NBC’s "Meet the Press" Trump said he "absolutely" planned to halt birthright citizenship once in office.

"We’re going to end that because it’s ridiculous," he said.

What Happened:

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court on Thursday kept on hold Trump’s restrictions on birthright citizenship but agreed to hear arguments on the issue in May.

Trump’s promise on ending birthright citizenship: IT’S COMPLICATED

Dig deeper:

According the PRC poll, Trump’s immigration actions topped the list of what Americans said they liked most about the administration: 20% pointed to immigration, including 7% who specifically mention Trump’s deportation actions. But immigration actions, including deportations, also were cited by 11% of Americans as the thing they liked least about the administration.

Free some convicted Jan. 6 rioters

What He Said:

Trump pledged that one of his first acts in a second term would be to pardon individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking at a CNN townhall in May 2023, Trump said he was "inclined to pardon many" of those involved in the insurrection but acknowledged that he couldn’t say that for "every single one, because a couple of them, probably, got out of control."

What Happened:

On his first day in office, Trump granted pardons to about 1,500 people convicted of nonviolent offenses related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Additionally, Trump commuted another 14 people who participated in the Capitol riot.

"These are the hostages," he said while signing the paperwork in the Oval Office. Trump said he hopes many are freed shortly.

Trump’s promise on freeing some convicted Jan. 6 rioters: KEPT

Tariffs

What He Said:

During his campaign, Trump vowed that he would "impose across-the-board tariffs on most foreign-made goods."

What Happened:

He’s followed through, big time, though with frequently changing caveats.

Trump began by escalating tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ostensibly as punishment for allowing fentanyl into the U.S.

Then he announced even more widespread taxes on foreign imports on April 2, part of what he described as "Liberation Day." Trump retreated from parts of that plan, choosing to pursue negotiations instead, but he left in place tariffs on China as high as 145%.

The stock market has whipsawed from the hefty import taxes and the erraticism in their application.

Trump’s promise to impose tariffs on other countries: KEPT

Dig deeper:

According to the recent PRC poll, 59% of Americans said they disapproved of the administration’s tariff increases, while 39% said they approved.

Tariffs and trade policy (15%) and government cuts (11%) were both mentioned by at least one-in-ten Americans as actions they like least. But these were also volunteered by sizable shares (6% and 9%, respectively) as aspects of Trump’s presidency they like most.

Energy

What He Said:

Last year, Trump made it clear that if he was reelected, one of his first acts in office would be to dismantle key elements of the Biden administration’s climate and energy agenda.

Speaking at rallies and in campaign videos, Trump expressed interest in withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords once again, a move he made during his first term, only for President Biden to rejoin after taking office.

What Happened:

On his first day in office, Trump said he would again withdraw the United States from the landmark agreement, signing an executive order hours after taking office.

Trump’s promise to withdraw US from Paris Climate Agreement: KEPT

What He Said:

Trump also revived his "drill, baby, drill" slogan, signaling his commitment to expanding domestic oil and gas production.

He said he would declare a national emergency to spur more drilling, pipelines, refineries, power plants and reactors and "a massive increase in domestic energy supply."

What Happened:

Following Trump’s January 20 declaration of a national energy emergency, Trump issued an executive order stating that the administration would "eliminate harmful, coercive climate policies that increase the costs of food and fuel."

Then last week, the administration said it would accelerate permit approvals for mining and drilling on public land. The Department of the Interior, which oversees the management of federal lands and natural resources, said the permitting process would take up to "28 days at most."

Trump’s promise to declare national emergency to spur more drilling: KEPT

What He Said:

Trump also told voters he'll reduce their energy costs by half to three-quarters in 12 to 18 months.

What Happened:

That promise would be due next year.

Trump’s promise to reduce energy costs: IN PROGRESS

Education

What He Said:

Among the other measures, Trump additionally outlined plans for his first day that focused on education.

Among his education-focused actions would be to cut federal funding "for any school or program pushing Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children," as well as those with vaccine mandates.

What Happened:

After several other prominent schools signaled their willingness to comply with Trump’s demands, Harvard stood firm against the pressure.

In response, Trump has called for withdrawing Harvard’s tax-exempt status, has threatened to block it from enrolling foreign students — more than a quarter of its enrollments — and has frozen more than $2 billion in grants and contracts.

Trump’s promise to cut federal money to schools who push critical race theory: IN PROGRESS

What He Said:

He also said he would close the U.S. Department of Education and send education back to the states.

What Happened:

Last month, Trump signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing his campaign promise to take apart the agency.

Trump’s promise to close U.S. Department of Education: IN PROGRESS

Foreign policy

What He Said:

Trump pledged to return to a foreign policy that prioritized America's interests above international alliances, signaling a sharp departure from the Biden administration's approach.

While Biden focused on strengthening global partnerships and leading support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Trump vowed to put "America first" in his foreign policy agenda.

Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war shortly after winning the presidency.

At rally after rally last summer, Trump promised peace between Russia and Ukraine merely by winning the election.

"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled," he told a Detroit conference in August.

What Happened:

At times, he framed the promise differently, saying he would end the war in one day. That day has not come.

Trump’s promise to end Russian-Ukraine war: NOT KEPT

Classified records

What He Said:

Trump promised on the campaign trail to provide more transparency about former President John F. Kennedy's death, stating that he would release the remaining classified and redacted files on the assassination.

"I’m gonna do it immediately, almost immediately upon entering office," Trump told Joe Rogan during his podcast interview last October.

Upon taking office, he also ordered aides to present a plan for the release of the records relating to the assassinations in 1968 of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

What Happened:

Approximately 10,000 pages of records about the 1968 assassination of Kennedy were released earlier this month.

The release of the new records comes a month after unredacted documents related to the 1963 assassination of Kennedy were disclosed.

Trump’s promise to release classified records on JFK assassination: KEPT

Taxes

What He Said:

Trump has tested the limits of what he can do by decree, but he’ll need Congress to achieve his promised tax cuts.

He pledged to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security payments, and he said he will make permanent the expiring tax cuts he enacted during his first term.

What Happened:

None of this has happened. And with big tariffs kicking in, the tax burden is on track to get worse before it possibly gets better. Trump is working with Republicans in Congress to push through legislation achieving the tax cuts, but his party has thin majorities.

Trump’s promise to cut taxes, eliminate taxes on tips: NOT KEPT